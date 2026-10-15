Shriram Nene Shares Unseen Pics Of 'I Do' Moment With Madhuri Dixit At Beverly Hills Courthouse On 27Th Wedding Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Cardiovascular surgeon Dr Shriram Nene celebrated 27 years of marriage with Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit on Thursday.

He shared unseen pictures from their wedding at the Beverly Hills courthouse in California, offering a glimpse into the couple's sweet beginnings.

Taking to his social media account, Shriram shared a series of throwback pictures from their special day, including pictures of the couple exchanging rings and also celebrating their new beginning over a meal with family and friends.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote:“27 years ago today, at the Beverly Hills courthouse, we said 'I do' and began the adventure of a lifetime. We had no idea where life would take us, but we knew we wanted to experience it together. Two incredible sons, countless memories, a few challenges, lots of laughter, and a lifetime of love later, I'd choose you all over again.”

“Here's to the beautiful journey we've shared and all the chapters still to come. Happy 27th anniversary, my love. To infinity and beyond, together. #27YearsTogether #HappyAnniversary.”

The pictures capture some intimate moments from their wedding. In one picture, Madhuri, dressed in an elegant ivory outfit, smiles as Shriram, wearing a dark suit and patterned tie, puts a ring on her finger.

Another picture shows the couple posing together at what appears to be a celebratory meal, with a bottle of champagne placed on the table.

In another frame, they are seen raising a toast to their new beginnings with family and friends.

The pictures offer a glimpse into a very new chapter in Madhuri's life, when she chose to step away from the spotlight at the peak of her Bollywood career to build a family with Shriram in the US.

Madhuri was reportedly 32 when she married Shriram on October 17, 1999. Born on May 15, 1967, the actress was already one of the biggest stars in Hindi cinema at the time. The couple's wedding in California was kept private.

For the uninitiated, Shriram, a cardiovascular surgeon who grew up in the United States, was completely unfamiliar with Bollywood and the scale of Madhuri's superstardom in India.

In later conversations, Madhuri has spoken about how refreshing it was to meet someone who did not approach her through the lens of celebrity. Their introduction came through her brother.

After their wedding, Madhuri moved to Denver, Colorado, where Shriram was pursuing his medical career.

She took a break from her full-time acting career and embraced family life, welcoming their elder son, Arin, in March 2003, followed by their younger son, Ryan, in March 2005.

Although she remained connected to cinema through occasional professional commitments, Madhuri spent much of this period raising her children and enjoying a life away from the media glare she had experienced in India.

In 2007, she returned to the big screen with Anil Mehta's musical drama 'Aaja Nachle', in which she played Dia, a dancer who returns to her hometown to save her guru's theatre.

The couple permanently moved back to India later, in 2011 along with their two sons.

Following her return, Madhuri gradually resumed her film career and went on to feature in films such as 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'Gulaab Gang', 'Total Dhamaal', 'Kalank', 'Maja Ma' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

–IANS

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