Rashmika Mandanna: Did Ranabaali Actor Change Her Surname After Marriage? Here's What We Know

Rashmika Mandanna stepped up to provide groceries for a year to 400 underprivileged families in South India under the Annapurna initiative. Fans noticed her name changed to Rashmika Deverakonda on the announcement

National crush Rashmika Mandanna grabbed the spotlight again. She caught everyone's attention this time for a good deed, not for her movies or fashion. The actress came forward to supply groceries for a whole year to 400 economically backward families in South India. Fans are loving her generous move. Social media users are showering praises on her decision.

Rashmika Mandanna achieved massive success in the film industry, and she is now winning hearts by giving back to society. This project aims to provide essential groceries to 400 selected families for the upcoming year. She decided to distribute grocery kits every three months to reduce their daily expense burden.

Families can use the saved money for their children's education, health, and future needs. This initiative gives them strong financial support alongside the basic groceries.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming movie Ranabali, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. People are discussing her character Jayamma a lot right now. Rashmika mentioned that her real-life character shares many similarities with this role.

The actress shared an emotional post on Instagram. She explained that she shares the same helping nature as Jayamma. This situation perfectly shows how on-screen characters sometimes match real-life emotions.

Rashmika previously kept her social work limited to her close friends and team members. She now has a different reason for sharing these activities publicly. She believes that her actions might inspire someone else to help a family in need, and that brings her the biggest joy.

People do not need huge money or massive planning to do a good deed. She gives a strong message that even a small help can bring a big change in someone's life.

What Does The Grocery Kit Contain?

The team prepared this grocery kit keeping three months of needs in mind for each family. The kit contains 75 kg rice, 10 kg wheat flour, 3 kg ragi, 10 litres cooking oil, and 15 kg of three different types of dal.

The organizers are also giving 2 kg soya chunks, 3 kg salt, 3 kg sugar, 1 kg chilli powder, along with 500 grams each of turmeric, tamarind, and tea powder.

Selected families in Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Anantapur, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Kodagu, and Vijayawada will receive this help.

This post revealed another highly interesting detail. Rashmika wrote her name as Rashmika Deverakonda instead of Rashmika Mandanna. Following her marriage to Vijay Deverakonda, the promotional post for the Annapurna grocery kit clearly displays her name as Rashmika Deverakonda. This specific detail is now a hot topic.

Rashmika Mandanna entertains fans through her movies, and she now showed her kind heart by helping 400 families. We have to see how many lives this one-year grocery initiative will brighten. Fans are praising her heavily because her on-screen Jayamma traits are visible in her real life too.