From Hina Khan To Tahira Kashyap: 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Battled Breast Cancer

Many people, even celebrities, get breast cancer. Indian actresses have openly discussed their diagnoses, treatments, and emotional journeys, highlighting breast health issues.

From Hina Khan's treatment updates to Mahima Chaudhry's story of how she was diagnosed, these stories highlight the importance of knowledge, medical care, and support. Here are seven actors who have overcome breast cancer and shared some of their stories.

In June 2024, television and film actress Hina Khan stated that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. She then shared treatment updates and problems with her fans. Her candour drew attention to the emotional and physical challenges that can follow a cancer diagnosis.

Mahima Chaudhry, often known as Pardes, revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in 2022. She said doctors found it during a routine health check-up. After treatment, she returned to work and spoke about the importance of medical exams.

Tahira Kashyap, wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, confirmed in 2018 that she has ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), a kind of non-invasive breast cancer. She spoke about having surgery and used comedy and honest storytelling to describe the experience. In 2026, media included her declaration of a recurrence, emphasising the significance of continuing medical monitoring.

Mumtaz, the veteran actress, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002, according to published accounts. Her treatment comprised both chemotherapy and radiation. Her experience has been mentioned in conversations about breast cancer awareness and the difficulties women may encounter after treatment.

Chhavi Mittal, an actor, disclosed her breast cancer diagnosis in 2022. She had surgery and chronicled some of her rehabilitation, encouraging women to take changes in their bodies seriously and seek proper medical counsel.

Shagufta Ali, a veteran actress, has spoken about her battle with breast cancer and the hardships she encountered throughout treatment. Her tale also highlighted the financial and professional hurdles that people living with major diseases face.

Gautami Tadimalla, an actor, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 and had therapy. Her situation is similar to that of other Indian actresses who have suffered the disease, as reported in the media.

Breast Cancer Awareness: Why It Matters

These stories highlight the need to notice unusual breast changes and talk with a healthcare expert. A lump, nipple discharge, or changes in breast skin may not always indicate cancer, but they should not be disregarded.

Early examination is critical: Women should follow appropriate screening guidelines depending on their age and personal risk, and seek medical care if they have any new or persistent symptoms.