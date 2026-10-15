Jailer 2 FDFS: Anirudh, Kavya Maran At Vetri, Dhanush, Aishwarya At Rohini! Celebs Catch First Show

Jailer 2 First Day First Show: Anirudh and Kavya Maran watched the first show of Jailer 2 at the same theatre. Pictures from the screening are now going viral on the internet. Read On

Superstar Rajinikanth has a completely unique fan base. Fans eagerly waited for Jailer 2 and the film released today. Fans across the country, especially in Tamil Nadu, are super excited. Crowds gathered at theatres early morning. They burst crackers and performed special poojas to celebrate the first day first show like a grand festival. Some fans even performed Angapradakshinam at the Sri Veyil Ugantha Amman Temple in Thiruparankundram, Madurai, praying for the film's massive success.Rajinikanth's family joined the fans to watch and enjoy Jailer 2. The first show of Jailer 2 screened at 9 AM in Chennai. Latha Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, and her sons Yatra and Linga visited Rohini Theatre in Chennai to catch this show. Actor Dhanush also watched the first show of Jailer 2 with them. Pictures from the theatre are currently going viral on the internet.Celebrities also flocked to Vetri Theatre, one of the famous cinemas in Chennai. Kavya Maran, daughter of Jailer 2 producer Kalanithi Maran, came to Vetri Theatre to watch the film. Music director Anirudh arrived there just a few minutes later. Dating rumors about these two have already circulated in the past. The romance controversy has erupted again because they came to watch Jailer 2 together at the same theatre.Soundarya Rajinikanth, director and daughter of Rajinikanth, inaugurated a massive LED banner in Chennai the day before the release. She attended this banner launch event at Kasi Theatre in Chennai as the special guest. She even danced with fans to the songs from the first Jailer movie. Sun Pictures produced Jailer 2, and Nelson Dilipkumar directed it. Fans have sky-high expectations for this sequel because the first part was a massive hit. Actress Vidya Balan plays a crucial role in this second part. The makers released the trailer a few days ago. The trailer showed Rajinikanth's character Muthuvel Pandian living a peaceful life, but his past incidents drag him back into the world of violence. Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, and Mohanlal also act in this film. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music.