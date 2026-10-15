Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Dhami Government Reveals Actions After Convicts Get Life Term

The case of the murder of Ankita Bhandari has continued to attract the attention of Uttarakhand authorities owing to the life imprisonment imposed on the guilty. The state government headed by Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand has provided details regarding the steps followed in investigating the case and prosecuting the suspects.

Nevertheless, issues that surround the sensitive case of 'VIP link' have continued to be part of the discourse regarding the murder case.

Arrest of the Suspects in 24 Hours and Formation of SIT

As per reports released by the state government, instructions had been made to act fast after becoming aware of the occurrence. The arrest of the suspects and taking them to jail took place within 24 hours, as reported by the government.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to look into the murder case, study the evidence and take the statement of witnesses. Action was also taken against the guilty in accordance with the Gangsters Act.

Chargesheet of about 500 Pages, More than 100 Witnesses

According to the government, a chargesheet of about 500 pages was filed, which included the testimonies of almost 100 witnesses and other important evidence. It attributed the convictions of the suspects to the hard work of the prosecution. The government pointed out that the accused had been unable to get bail throughout the case until they were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Nevertheless, the final decision will be dependent upon the evidence that is provided and the process of justice that is adopted in the case.

Government Advocates Changed Three Times, CBI Probe Ordered

The government also referred to some steps taken because of the concerns of the victim's family. As per the statement of the government, government advocates were changed three times according to the request of the family members.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Dhami asked for a CBI probe into the case as requested by the parents of Ankita.

Government Provided ₹25 Lakh Financial Aid and Jobs for the Family Members

In the government's list of support measures, the government offered ₹25 lakh financial assistance to the family members of Ankita. The government also added that it gave government jobs to her father and brother.

The administration said that provision of financial aid and social security along with seeking justice is needed in cases where families are affected by major crimes.

'VIP' Issue Continues to Be Discussed in Public Sphere

The 'VIP' issue has been a part of public discussion over this case. According to the government, some people had used this issue politically, although they did not have any evidence against them.

At the same time, it is essential to find answers to the questions raised in a sensitive criminal case through proper investigation and concrete evidence. The allegations cannot be considered true until proven legally.

Through the Ankita Bhandari case, the issues related to safety of women, investigations, and issues faced by the families of victims have come to light again.