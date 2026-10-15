Rockstar Global Now Offers The AI-Supercharged Executive Assistant: Your Time Back, Your Reputation Protected
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Rockstar Global, one of the leading virtual staffing partners for US private practices, now offers the AI-Supercharged Executive Assistant. The service combines a dedicated human Executive Assistant with a structured AI environment to improve capacity, quality and timeliness. It's designed to help private practice owners manage the administrative and personal responsibilities that compete for their time outside of patient care.
“AI cannot replace judgment, critical thinking, and consciousness,” said Tanya Ianozzi, Chief Operating Officer of Rockstar Global.“AI can automate work and improve quality, but there is still a need for a human to curate the output, create guardrails and provide oversight. Building agents requires ongoing updates as the business changes. It is not completely a set and forget model. When you combine AI with a real human who knows how to use it and leverage it, you can multiply capacity, strengthen brand reputation, and support greater profitability.”
Protecting the Practice Owner's Time
Our AI-Supercharged Executive Assistant is designed to give practice owners back the time and focus that running a business so often takes from them. By supporting the owner across both professional and personal responsibilities, the Executive Assistant becomes a trusted extension of the owner, protecting their priorities and their energy so that every hour goes where it creates the most value.
That time returns to what matters most: patient care, leading the team, growing the practice, and being present for family and life outside of it. With AI built into the role, that support becomes faster, more consistent, and able to grow with the practice, giving owners more capacity without adding complexity to their business. Rockstar provides the blueprint and we partner with you throughout your partnership to evolve together as life demands evolve.
Protecting the Practice's Reputation
A practice's reputation is built in the clinic, but today it is shaped online. Patients look at online reviews, social media, and the practice's website before deciding where to seek care. They also look for volume of reviews for credibility. For a busy practice owner, keeping up with that online presence can easily become another responsibility that gets pushed down the list.
Our Executive Assistants help practices treat their reputation as a daily priority, always in the practice's own voice. The result is a stronger online presence that supports patient growth, recruiting, and the long-term success of the practice. We provide the ongoing guidance and tools necessary to shape strengthen your brand.
A Human Executive Assistant Powered by AI that is HIPPA compliant
When a practice leverages one of our executive assistants, combined with our strict requirements for information security/HIPAA, we can help practices ensure that their time and reputation is protected, while also limiting risk.
Most practices are nervous to hire an executive assistant for privacy and protection reasons. For workflows involving patient information, Rockstar Global uses HIPAA-conscious configurations and processes designed with privacy and security considerations in mind. With our new playbook and approach, we help to remove that worry and the administrative burden that slows them down.
“After speaking with practice owners, we found that an Executive Assistant supporting both their professional and personal responsibilities can become a significant capacity multiplier,” said Ianozzi.“Many owners simply have not been shown how to leverage the role effectively. That is where our approach is different. And now with AI, an executive assistant can do more than just manage emails and inboxes, so we we included other key responsibilities to protect your reputation too. It is just a natural fit to drive efficacy. We provide the blueprint, training, and ongoing support to help the owner and Executive Assistant evolve the role over time. We build this together and address demands together as the practice grows. This is not just a sourcing and staffing solution. It is a full end-to-end solution and we will curate and evolve it as technology evolves.”
With over 8 years in Healthtech SaaS working for companies like Kareo, Tebra, and Lightning Step, Tanya Ianozzi understands how important it is to protect your patient data.
“Many practice owners are concerned about AI, security, and compliance, and they should be,” said Ianozzi.“Our approach is built around putting the right infrastructure and human oversight in place. We understand the responsibility that comes with supporting healthcare practices, and we apply that same care to the way we support our partners.”
The AI-Supercharged Executive Assistant service is now available to private practice owners across the United States.
To learn more or schedule a conversation, contact our VP of Growth at..., or visit rockstarglobal/getstarted.
“AI cannot replace judgment, critical thinking, and consciousness,” said Tanya Ianozzi, Chief Operating Officer of Rockstar Global.“AI can automate work and improve quality, but there is still a need for a human to curate the output, create guardrails and provide oversight. Building agents requires ongoing updates as the business changes. It is not completely a set and forget model. When you combine AI with a real human who knows how to use it and leverage it, you can multiply capacity, strengthen brand reputation, and support greater profitability.”
Protecting the Practice Owner's Time
Our AI-Supercharged Executive Assistant is designed to give practice owners back the time and focus that running a business so often takes from them. By supporting the owner across both professional and personal responsibilities, the Executive Assistant becomes a trusted extension of the owner, protecting their priorities and their energy so that every hour goes where it creates the most value.
That time returns to what matters most: patient care, leading the team, growing the practice, and being present for family and life outside of it. With AI built into the role, that support becomes faster, more consistent, and able to grow with the practice, giving owners more capacity without adding complexity to their business. Rockstar provides the blueprint and we partner with you throughout your partnership to evolve together as life demands evolve.
Protecting the Practice's Reputation
A practice's reputation is built in the clinic, but today it is shaped online. Patients look at online reviews, social media, and the practice's website before deciding where to seek care. They also look for volume of reviews for credibility. For a busy practice owner, keeping up with that online presence can easily become another responsibility that gets pushed down the list.
Our Executive Assistants help practices treat their reputation as a daily priority, always in the practice's own voice. The result is a stronger online presence that supports patient growth, recruiting, and the long-term success of the practice. We provide the ongoing guidance and tools necessary to shape strengthen your brand.
A Human Executive Assistant Powered by AI that is HIPPA compliant
When a practice leverages one of our executive assistants, combined with our strict requirements for information security/HIPAA, we can help practices ensure that their time and reputation is protected, while also limiting risk.
Most practices are nervous to hire an executive assistant for privacy and protection reasons. For workflows involving patient information, Rockstar Global uses HIPAA-conscious configurations and processes designed with privacy and security considerations in mind. With our new playbook and approach, we help to remove that worry and the administrative burden that slows them down.
“After speaking with practice owners, we found that an Executive Assistant supporting both their professional and personal responsibilities can become a significant capacity multiplier,” said Ianozzi.“Many owners simply have not been shown how to leverage the role effectively. That is where our approach is different. And now with AI, an executive assistant can do more than just manage emails and inboxes, so we we included other key responsibilities to protect your reputation too. It is just a natural fit to drive efficacy. We provide the blueprint, training, and ongoing support to help the owner and Executive Assistant evolve the role over time. We build this together and address demands together as the practice grows. This is not just a sourcing and staffing solution. It is a full end-to-end solution and we will curate and evolve it as technology evolves.”
With over 8 years in Healthtech SaaS working for companies like Kareo, Tebra, and Lightning Step, Tanya Ianozzi understands how important it is to protect your patient data.
“Many practice owners are concerned about AI, security, and compliance, and they should be,” said Ianozzi.“Our approach is built around putting the right infrastructure and human oversight in place. We understand the responsibility that comes with supporting healthcare practices, and we apply that same care to the way we support our partners.”
The AI-Supercharged Executive Assistant service is now available to private practice owners across the United States.
To learn more or schedule a conversation, contact our VP of Growth at..., or visit rockstarglobal/getstarted.
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