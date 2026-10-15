Polaris Smart Metering Secures Rs 710 Crore Financing From BII To Power West Bengal's Hooghly Smart Metering Rollout
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Jaipur, India, 15 October 2026: Polaris, one of India's leading smart metering solution providers, has secured Rs 710 crore in financing from British International Investment (BII) for its arm, Hooghly Smart Metering. BII is the UK's development finance institution and impact investor.
The funding will support the deployment of over 2.2 million smart meters in West Bengal. It also strengthens Polaris's presence in Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), the technology that gives utilities and consumers accurate, real-time visibility into electricity use.
What the financing means
Smart meters replace manual readings with automated, two-way data. For distribution utilities, this helps improve billing accuracy, reduce losses and plan networks better. For consumers, it offers clearer insight into their own consumption. Backing from an international development finance institution adds long-term capital to a project that directly touches millions of households and businesses in the state.
“[Insert approved quote from Yashraj Khaitan, Founder & CEO, Polaris, on what the BII partnership means for the West Bengal rollout.]”
“[Optional: insert approved quote from a BII representative.]”
Building on a growing AMI footprint
Polaris has been appointed as an Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP) by state utilities across India, including Bihar, Ladakh and Kargil, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and West Bengal. The company also supplies smart gas meters and offers a software suite and consumer app alongside its metering hardware.
The funding will support the deployment of over 2.2 million smart meters in West Bengal. It also strengthens Polaris's presence in Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), the technology that gives utilities and consumers accurate, real-time visibility into electricity use.
What the financing means
Smart meters replace manual readings with automated, two-way data. For distribution utilities, this helps improve billing accuracy, reduce losses and plan networks better. For consumers, it offers clearer insight into their own consumption. Backing from an international development finance institution adds long-term capital to a project that directly touches millions of households and businesses in the state.
“[Insert approved quote from Yashraj Khaitan, Founder & CEO, Polaris, on what the BII partnership means for the West Bengal rollout.]”
“[Optional: insert approved quote from a BII representative.]”
Building on a growing AMI footprint
Polaris has been appointed as an Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP) by state utilities across India, including Bihar, Ladakh and Kargil, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and West Bengal. The company also supplies smart gas meters and offers a software suite and consumer app alongside its metering hardware.
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