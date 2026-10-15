Mango AI's Free Video Face Swapper Changes One Face In A Clip

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 13, 2026 3:33 am - Mango AI's free video face swapper lets users replace a face in a video with a face from a photo efficiently.

A recorded lesson may need a different on-screen presenter after filming, even when the original explanation remains unchanged. Similarly, a product demo may need a different face without requiring the entire video to be filmed again. Users can use Mango AI's free video face swapper ( to replace the face in these clips with a face from a photo.

Users upload an original video of one person and a target photo. The free video face swapper replaces the face in the video with the face in that photo. The tool is designed to produce natural-looking facial expressions in the swapped video. Users do not have to place the new face by hand through the clip.

The free video face swapper supports videos in MP4, MOV, WEBM, and M4V formats, up to 50 MB, as well as photos in JPG, JPEG, PNG, and WEBP formats. Users can try the tool with a sample video before uploading their own.

The free video face swapper works well when the video shows one clearly visible, front-facing face in good lighting. Users can download the finished videos, share them through a unique link or on Facebook and X, and embed them on websites.

When a clip shows several people rather than one, users can use Mango AI's multiple face swap video ( tool for a team video or an event recording. Users start by uploading the video they want to change. The tool detects the faces on screen, and users assign a target photo to each face they want to change. The tool replaces each selected face with a face taken from a photo, while the original expressions and movements stay in that same clip.

When the job is a photo rather than a video, users can also use Mango AI's photo face swap ( on a portrait or a campaign picture. It replaces the face in the photo with a face from another photo in minutes.

"The free video face swapper gives users a simple way to replace one face in a video that is already filmed," said Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate. "Users can get started with an original video and a clear target photo, and the tool is designed to produce natural-looking results."

To learn more about the free video face swapper, please visit

About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is an animation software provider that helps users make animated videos and GIFs. Its tools support the creation of animated videos, whiteboard videos, character animations, and AI-generated videos. Mango AI is part of that lineup. The software helps users of all skill levels create videos for a wide range of purposes.