Medheave Limits Billing Staff Access To Only What Their Role Requires

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 13, 2026 4:22 am - MedHeave operates as a dedicated revenue cycle department for medical practices across the United States.

MedHeave enforces role-based access controls across its revenue cycle teams, restricting each team member's visibility to the specific patient and billing data their assigned work requires - and nothing beyond it.

When a medical practice hands its billing operations to an outside company, every person on that company's team becomes a potential access point for patient data. The question is not just whether access is authorized, but whether it is proportional.

MedHeave, which runs revenue departments for practices across the United States, structures its permissions around function, not convenience.

Permissions matched to assigned responsibilities

Billing staff at MedHeave receive access only to the billing information they need for their specific tasks. Broader access is not granted because someone happens to work on an account.

Clinical notes are opened only when documentation review is required - for instance, when a denial requires clinical justification or when coding accuracy depends on reviewing the provider's documentation. Outside those situations, clinical records remain outside the billing team's view.

"A billing specialist resolving a modifier issue does not need to read a patient's full clinical history," said Haroon Chaudhary, CEO of MedHeave. "Access should match the task, not the relationship to the account."

Access aligned throughout employment

Role-based permissions are not a one-time setup. MedHeave maintains alignment between a team member's current responsibilities and their system access throughout their employment. When duties shift, permissions shift with them.

This ongoing alignment reduces the risk of accumulated access - a common pattern in healthcare operations where permissions are added as responsibilities grow but rarely scaled back when roles change.

Environment-level controls reinforce role restrictions

Role-based access sits inside a broader security model. MedHeave requires all work to happen through company-owned devices at approved office locations. Two-factor authentication is mandatory. IP-locked access means systems do not function from outside the premises.

Printing is disabled. USB ports are blocked. Patient data is stored on secured company servers, not on individual workstations. Company-provided phone lines handle all client and patient calls to keep information off personal devices.

Training as the second layer of control

Technical restrictions define what a team member can access. Training defines how they handle what they see. MedHeave provides ongoing HIPAA and security training throughout employment, not just during onboarding.

Offshore team members are hired with verified healthcare or relevant industry experience before being placed into client workflows. The combination of environment controls, role-based permissions, and trained personnel creates a structure where access depends on authorization, location, device, and knowledge of handling requirements - not any single factor alone.

MedHeave has maintained zero reportable HIPAA violations across seven years of operations.

About MedHeave

MedHeave is a revenue cycle management company that provides medical billing services for practices across the United States. The company operates as an embedded revenue department, delivering 14 integrated service areas inside each practice's own EHR and billing systems. MedHeave charges 4 to 7% of collections with no lock-in contracts.

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