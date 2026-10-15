PRISM Medical Care Explains What's Driving The Shift And How Older Adults Are Reshaping Virtual Care

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 13, 2026 5:07 am - New 2026 consumer research shows adults 65 and older now adopt telemedicine at higher rates than any other age group; Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C, explains what Nevada's rapidly growing senior population is teaching the healthcare industry

Henderson, Nev., Oct. 10, 2026 - PRISM Medical Care, a Nevada-based virtual primary care practice founded by board-certified family nurse practitioner Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C, today addressed a consumer behavior shift that challenges a widespread assumption about who actually useas telemedicine. New 2026 consumer research confirms that adults 65 and older are now adopting telemedicine at higher rates than any other age group - 43.3 percent adoption nationally among seniors, compared to 38.9 percent among adults 45 to 64 - with rural residents of all ages approaching 73 percent reliance on virtual care amid worsening provider shortages. For Nevada, home to one of the fastest-growing senior populations in the country, this behavioral shift carries substantial implications for how healthcare is organized, delivered, and chosen.

Overturning the Common Assumption

For years, conventional wisdom has suggested that seniors would be the slowest to adopt telemedicine. The 2026 consumer data tells a dramatically different story. Rock Health research confirms 80 percent of all consumers have now used telemedicine at least once. Patient satisfaction with virtual care consistently reaches 75 percent or higher, with substantial portions describing virtual visits as "as good or better" than in-person care, according to JAMA-published research. Among adults 65 and older, adoption now exceeds every younger demographic.

The reasons older adults are leading telemedicine adoption are concrete and well-documented:

Transportation barriers. Seniors who no longer drive, are recovering from procedures, or manage mobility limitations face substantial friction accessing in-person care. Virtual visits eliminate the transportation problem entirely.

Workforce shortage pressure. Nevada ranks near the bottom of U.S. states for primary care providers per capita. One-third of residents live in federally designated Primary Care Health Professional Shortage Areas. For seniors who need consistent care, waiting four to eight weeks for appointments isn't acceptable - virtual care provides same-week access.

Rural access necessity. All rural Nevada counties face provider shortages. For seniors in Pahrump, Elko, Ely, Winnemucca, Tonopah, Mesquite, and other outlying communities, the choice is often between virtual care and no care at all.

Family coordination. Adult children helping manage aging parents' healthcare can join virtual visits from anywhere in the country, enabling real-time medical decision-making that in-person appointments make difficult.

Reduced illness exposure. Older adults with chronic conditions benefit from avoiding seasonal respiratory illnesses that circulate in waiting rooms during flu, RSV, and COVID peaks.

Medication reconciliation. Virtual visits allow providers to see actual pill bottles rather than relying on patient recall, improving medication safety for seniors who often take multiple prescriptions.

Technology comfort. When platforms are simple and providers are patient, older adults use telemedicine successfully at rates matching or exceeding younger patients.

Federal policy stability. Congress preserved Medicare telehealth flexibilities through December 31, 2027, removing the regulatory uncertainty that previously limited senior adoption.

What Nevada Seniors Actually Use Telemedicine For

For Nevada seniors, this scope covers the substantial majority of ongoing primary care needs.

Statement From Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C

"The assumption that older adults can't or won't use telemedicine has been thoroughly disproven by what's actually happening in Nevada and across the country," said Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C, founder of PRISM Medical Care. "Seniors have become the fastest-growing user group because virtual care solves the specific access problems they face daily. They don't want to drive across town for a 15-minute appointment. They don't want to sit in waiting rooms exposed to seasonal viruses. They want their adult children to be able to join visits. They want the same provider every time who knows their history. They want their medications managed thoughtfully. Virtual primary care delivers all of this better than the traditional system has been able to."

"What matters now is making sure Nevada seniors have access to comprehensive virtual care rather than transactional telehealth," Asistio continued. "Seniors typically manage multiple chronic conditions, take several medications, and need integrated care that considers the whole picture. Single-issue prescription platforms can't deliver that. Comprehensive virtual primary care with same-provider continuity, honest scope boundaries, and coordination with specialists when appropriate is what Nevada seniors genuinely need. That's exactly what PRISM Medical Care is built to provide."

How PRISM Medical Care Serves Nevada Seniors

PRISM Medical Care has built its practice around the specific needs of Nevada's growing senior population:

.Medicare accepted for eligible services

.Transparent self-pay pricing ($150 initial, $100 follow-up, $75 focused follow-up) for care outside insurance coverage

.Most patients seen within 24 to 48 hours

.Same nurse practitioner every visit

.Seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment

.Integrated primary care covering chronic disease, mental health, medication management, and preventive care

.Family members welcome to join appointments

.HIPAA-compliant Tebra platform

.Statewide coverage including every rural county

.Comprehensive care coordination with specialists when appropriate



Honest Scope

Responsible virtual care includes honest scope. Severe psychiatric conditions, dementia requiring specialist management, procedures requiring in-person evaluation, imaging studies, vaccinations, and emergency medical situations require different pathways. PRISM coordinates referrals to specialists and in-person providers when appropriate, serving as the primary care coordinator throughout.

For any patient experiencing a medical emergency, call 911. For mental health crisis, call or text 988.

Practical Guidance for Families

Adult children helping coordinate aging parents' care can play a direct role in supporting virtual care adoption:

.Help with initial technology setup and first appointment logistics

.Join appointments remotely to assist with medical decision-making

.Coordinate medication lists and medical history documentation

.Support follow-through on treatment plans and specialist referrals

.Communicate with the provider about concerns observed between visits



For families managing aging parents at a distance, this level of coordinated virtual care can be genuinely transformative.

About Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C

Nika Asistio is the founder of PRISM Medical Care and a board-certified family nurse practitioner with over 11 years of clinical experience spanning emergency medicine, critical care, primary care, urgent care, and clinical research. Her cross-disciplinary background provides the diagnostic breadth and clinical judgment required for high-quality virtual primary care. As a family nurse practitioner, her training covers patient care across the lifespan. She is also a mother of two, bringing practical familiarity to family healthcare alongside her clinical expertise.

About PRISM Medical Care

PRISM Medical Care is a Nevada-based virtual primary care practice delivering evidence-based, nurse-practitioner-led telehealth to patients across the state. The practice operates with transparent self-pay pricing, accepts Medicare, provides same-week appointment availability, and treats family members ages 3 and older through secure, HIPAA-compliant virtual visits.