Best Classified Script Updates Its Real Estate Script For The UAE Property Market

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 13, 2026 5:28 am - New version is tailored to how property listings work in Dubai and the wider UAE, helping founders launch a local portal faster

KOLKATA, India, October 13, 2026: Best Classified Script, a provider of ready-made classified and marketplace software, has updated its real estate script to better fit the requirements of the UAE property market. The update is aimed at entrepreneurs, agencies and developers who want to launch a property listing website for Dubai and other emirates without building from scratch.

The UAE property market has its own rules and expectations. Listings often carry regulatory permit information, buyers search by community and building rather than only by city, and many users browse on mobile in both Arabic and English. General-purpose classified scripts rarely cover these needs out of the box.

Key capabilities of the script for a property marketplace include:

.Map-based search with filters for budget, area, furnishing, floor and nearby places such as schools, hospitals and malls

.Residential, commercial, plot and rental listings, with photos, videos and amenity details

.Separate accounts for buyers, renters, sellers, agents, builders and landlords

.Lead management with a lead calendar and tracking timeline, plus subscription plans and lead packages for agents and builders

.Admin controls for approving listings, managing users and payments, along with SEO-friendly URLs and localization support

"Property platforms in the UAE succeed when they match local buyer behaviour and local rules," said Asim Patra, Software Product Marketing Manager at Originate Soft. "Our aim with this update is to give founders a starting point that already reflects those realities, so they can spend their time on listings and partnerships, not on rebuilding basic features."

Best Classified Script also offers classified, directory, car and pet marketplace scripts, so businesses can launch other verticals on the same platform as they grow.

Full details on the real estate script are available at

About Best Classified Script

Best Classified Script provides ready-made classified marketplace software for founders, agencies and businesses that want to launch online marketplaces quickly. Its range covers classified, directory, car, pet and real estate scripts. It is a product of Originate Soft Pvt Ltd, a software development company based in Kolkata, India. Website:

Media contact

.Name: Asim Patra, Software Product Marketing Manager at Best Classified Script

.Website: