MENAFN - GetNews) Gingham is becoming popular in beauty accessories as more Australians bring the classic print into their everyday style.

Perth, Western Australia - October 15, 2026 - Australian accessories brand Astala Luna is putting a beauty-focused spin on one of the country's biggest fashion search trends, bringing gingham into its growing collection of makeup, cosmetic and multi-use carry-all bags.

-p

Recent Google data shows Australia was the top country in the world searching for "gingham" over the past 12 months, signalling renewed enthusiasm for the nostalgic check print. The wider appetite for checks is also accelerating, with Australian search interest in "plaid fashion" increasing 1,560% over the past year and reaching an all-time high.

For Astala Luna, the trend is translating naturally from clothing into beauty accessories. Its collection of makeup bags in Australia combines statement prints with roomy, multi-purpose designs intended to organise makeup, skincare, haircare and everyday essentials.

"Gingham has that rare quality of feeling nostalgic and fresh at exactly the same time, which is a big part of why people continue to come back to it," said Chiara Pinto, founder of Astala Luna. "We've always believed organisation products should be pieces people actually enjoy looking at and carrying. Our customers aren't choosing a bag purely because they need somewhere to put their cosmetics; they want something that reflects their personal style, sits beautifully on a vanity and is practical enough to move from home to a suitcase or everyday bag."

Among the brand's gingham-led designs is the gingham makeup bag Aurora, featuring a pink gingham exterior, blue gingham lining and quilted construction. The carry-all measures 25 x 15 x 15 centimetres and is designed for cosmetics, skincare, haircare and other essentials. The Luna design similarly incorporates a beige gingham lining with cream terry fabric and quilted detailing.

Astala Luna launched in November 2021, beginning in a small storage unit in founder Chiara Pinto's Fremantle apartment when her daughter was four months old. The business was created to address a gap Pinto saw in the market for storage bags that were spacious, visually distinctive and genuinely useful, with a multi-use, washable design.

"What started as solving a problem in my own life has grown into a community of customers who care just as much about function as they do about colour, print and personality," Pinto said. "Seeing Australia's love for gingham is exciting because it reflects something we have seen in our own design world, which is the print is no longer limited to dresses or tablecloths. It can make an everyday item such as a cosmetic bag feel considered, joyful and personal, while still doing the job of keeping a routine organised."

As gingham continues moving beyond wardrobes and into lifestyle accessories, Astala Luna is positioning its cosmetic bags in Australia at the intersection of fashion and organisation. Compact pouch formats also extend the trend to everyday and travel makeup bags, with the Aurora Pouch designed for items including makeup touch-ups, passports, technology and small travel essentials.

To explore Astala Luna's latest gingham-inspired makeup, cosmetic and carry-all designs, visit the Astala Luna collection online and discover a bag designed to bring colour, organisation and personality to everyday routines.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who founded Astala Luna?

Astala Luna was founded by Chiara Pinto and launched in November 2021 in Western Australia.

2. Where is Astala Luna based?

The Australian accessories business is based in Perth, with its prints designed locally.

3. Why is gingham trending in Australia?

Google says Australia is the world's top country searching for "gingham" over the past 12 months.

4. What can Astala Luna carry-all bags be used for?

They can hold cosmetics, skincare, haircare, accessories and other everyday or travel essentials.

5. Are Astala Luna makeup bags washable?

Yes. Several designs specify cold hand washing and air drying, including the Aurora and Luna bags.

About Company:

Astala Luna is a Perth-based accessories brand founded in 2021 to create spacious, washable and visually distinctive storage bags for everyday use. Visit