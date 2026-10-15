Goldbro Timepieces Is Holiday-Ready In Las Vegas With Rolex, Audemars Piguet And Designer Bags

MENAFN - GetNews)Goldbro Timepieces is ready for the holidays in Las Vegas, featuring an exclusive selection of luxury watches from Rolex, Audemars Piguet, and more, alongside designer handbags Vegas luxury watch dealer Goldbro Timepieces is holiday-ready for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's with Rolex, Audemars Piguet, a Daytona Panda, designer bags and more.

Las Vegas, NV - October 15, 2026 - Goldbro Timepieces, the independent Las Vegas luxury watch curator and reseller, is going into Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's with a fully stocked holiday collection. The lineup spans Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Jacob & Co., Franck Muller, Ulysse Nardin, and more brands. Two new arrivals just joined it: a Rolex Daytona Panda and a titanium Rolex Yacht-Master, both in mint condition, alongside many more gift-ready watches. Goldbro has also stocked up and refreshed its designer bag collection for the holiday gifting season. Patek Philippe references are also available on a Price on Request basis.

Watch collection

In stock now are the Rolex GMT-Master II 126710BLRO, known to collectors as the Pepsi, the Submariner Date 126610LN, a 2026-model Sky-Dweller 336235 in rose gold, and a Day-Date 228238. The Daytona Panda and titanium Yacht-Master are listed in mint condition. Audemars Piguet pieces include Royal Oak Offshore chronographs and a Royal Oak Concept flying tourbillon. Collectors use nicknames as shorthand, and listings include the reference number alongside each model. In-stock watches span three price bands: $5K–$15K, $15K–$40K, and $40K–$100K+. Each watch is authenticated in-house. Eligible timepieces carry a 12-month warranty offered directly by Goldbro, not the manufacturer.

Patek Philippe on request

Patek Philippe references, including Nautilus and Calatrava models, are offered on a Price on Request basis. Those pieces and other special orders dispatch within two to five business days. In-stock watches ship the same business day and are insured.

Designer bags

The refreshed in-stock bag collection includes Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandouliere travel bags, Christopher backpacks, and a Goyard travel bag. Each listing states condition, from brand new to previously owned.

Sourcing, selling and repair

Goldbro also offers concierge sourcing for watches not in stock, watch buying, selling, and trading, and repair and restoration. Buyers after a specific reference can use the Source a Watch service. Goldbro publishes buyer guides on certified luxury watches and on buying a Rolex.

“Holiday buyers come in looking for the watch they have been chasing, and this collection is built so they can find it, see it, and have it shipped insured,” said Aaron K.“Where a watch is not in stock, we can look for it.”

Private viewings

Watch viewings are by appointment only, and customers can arrange to examine a specific reference in person. Goldbro does not operate a walk-in showroom. Appointments can be requested by phone at 702-964-5855 or by email at....

About Goldbro Timepieces

Goldbro Timepieces is an independent curator and reseller of authenticated Swiss luxury watches, based in Las Vegas, NV. Founded in 1895 as Golbro, the business originally operated ten locations across Alabama. Its services include buying, selling, and trading watches; concierge sourcing; and repair and restoration. Its stated mission is“Masterpieces Curated, Legacies Preserved.”

Goldbro Timepieces is an independent reseller and is not an authorized dealer, agent or affiliate of any watch or bag brand named in this release. Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Jacob & Co., Franck Muller, Ulysse Nardin, Louis Vuitton and Goyard are trademarks of their respective owners.