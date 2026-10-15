Dr. Austin Harris Announces Grant For Student Athletes Supporting Academic And Athletic Achievement In The USA

MENAFN - GetNews)Dr. Austin Harris

LOS ANGELES, CA - October 15, 2026 - The Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes announces a new opportunity for undergraduate students who demonstrate commitment to academic achievement and athletic pursuits. The one-time grant recognizes students whose experiences in sports contribute to their character, educational goals, leadership development, and aspirations for future success.

Austin Harris, MD Introduces Opportunity for Undergraduate Student-Athletes

The Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes is open to undergraduate students currently enrolled at accredited colleges or universities. Eligible applicants are actively involved in college-level sports or are on a defined path toward a career in athletics. Applicants must also maintain satisfactory academic standing and complete the required application materials.

The initiative reflects Austin Harris, MD 's belief that athletic participation can help develop discipline, resilience, responsibility, teamwork, and personal growth. Through the grant, Dr. Austin Harris supports students who demonstrate dedication to excellence in both their academic and athletic pursuits.

The grant provides a one-time $1,000 award to the selected recipient. Applications are accepted through January 15, 2027, and the winner is scheduled to be announced February 15, 2027. The opportunity is available to qualified undergraduate students across the United States and is not restricted to a particular state or city.

Dr. Austin Harris Grant Application Highlights Character and Future Goals

Applicants are required to submit a completed application form containing the requested personal and academic information. The application also requires an official or unofficial academic transcript from the applicant's current college or university.

Each applicant must submit one letter of recommendation from a coach, professor, or mentor who can address the applicant's athletic and academic abilities, character, and potential.

A 500-750 word essay is also required. The essay prompt asks applicants to describe how their experiences as student-athletes have shaped their character and influenced their aspirations in both sports and academics. Applicants are also asked to explain how the grant can assist with their goals and what they hope to contribute to their communities through their athletic and academic achievements.

Austin Harris, MD Brings Medical and Service Experience to Scholarship Initiative

Austin Harris, MD is a board-certified anesthesiologist and the owner and Medical Director of NeuroRelief Ketamine & Infusion Therapy in Sherman Oaks, California. His professional experience includes cardiac, thoracic, general, and pediatric anesthesiology, along with certifications from the American Board of Anesthesiology and the National Board of Echocardiography in Advanced Perioperative Echocardiography.

Beyond clinical practice, Dr. Austin Harris is involved in medical education, professional speaking, and clinical research. He has presented at national meetings and participates in discussions surrounding innovative approaches to medical treatment, mental health, and patient care.

His commitment to service also includes pro bono work with veterans experiencing challenges related to pain, trauma, and substance abuse. Austin Harris, MD is a member of professional medical organizations, including the American Society of Anesthesiologists and the Psychedelic Coalition for Health.

The Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes reflects his commitment to recognizing individuals who demonstrate determination, discipline, and a desire to make a positive contribution through their academic and athletic achievements.

Key Dates and Application Information

The application deadline for the Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes is January 15, 2027. The selected winner is scheduled to be announced on February 15, 2027.

Applicants can review eligibility requirements and application instructions through the official scholarship website and submit required materials to the designated application email address.

About Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes

The Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes supports undergraduate students who demonstrate commitment to academic achievement and athletic development. Established by Austin Harris, MD, the initiative recognizes students who pursue excellence, personal growth, and meaningful community contribution. Its mission is to provide an opportunity for qualified student-athletes to advance their educational and professional goals.