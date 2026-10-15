Fundamental Events Announces New 2026 Full-Service And Drop-Off Holiday Catering Menus For Los Angeles Companies

MENAFN - GetNews) Los Angeles caterer releases a seasonal menu of 11 winter cocktails, passed bites, carving and dim sum stations, plus a priced drop-off holiday menu for office parties, available November 1 through December 31, 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA - October 15, 2026 - Fundamental Events, the Los Angeles catering company behind full-service event catering, drop-off catering, production catering and bar service across the LA metro, has opened its 2026 holiday catering calendar and released two new seasonal menus for corporate and private holiday parties.

New 2026 Full-Service and Drop-Off Holiday Cateriing Menus Give LA Companies Two Ways to Host This Year's Party

Full Service Catering: Full-service holiday catering for seated dinners, cocktail receptions and venue parties, with food, bar and beverage, staffing and rentals handled by one team. The 2026 holiday guide includes 11 seasonal cocktails such as a Maple Old Fashioned, Spicy Winter Paloma and Peppermint Cold Brew Martini; tray-passed bites like Beef Wellington, Smoked Salmon Tartare with Siberian caviar and Herb Crusted Lamb "Lollipops"; a raw bar with fresh shucked oysters; dim sum and sushi, flatbread, mashed potato and carving stations; and dessert stations including a hot chocolate bar, churros, s'mores and cannoli.

Drop-off Holiday Catering: Drop-off holiday catering for office lunches and smaller team celebrations, with published pricing: hot entrées from $8 each (minimum order of 10), including Rosemary Chicken, Herb Roasted Turkey Breast with spiced cranberry conserva, Slow Roasted Beef Short Ribs and Pepper Crusted Flat Iron Steak; salads and sides in trays that feed 8 to 24; desserts and cookies by the dozen; and festive cocktails by the gallon. Drop-off orders carry a $300 food and beverage minimum and need 48 hours' notice.

Every menu is labeled for gluten-free, nut-free, dairy-free, vegetarian and vegan guests, so planners can build one menu that works for a full team. The menus are available for events from November 1 through December 31, 2026, and both are published at .

"Every year our holiday calendar fills with companies that want a party their people actually remember, without the planner having to juggle five vendors," said Jeffrey Faust, co-founder of Fundamental Events. "This year's menus are built around that. One team brings the food, the bar and the staff, and if you just need a great holiday lunch dropped off at the office, the prices are right there on the menu."

Catering for Corporate Events in Los Angeles

Fundamental Events regularly caters corporate celebrations for 50 to 500+ guests and serves the whole Los Angeles metro, from Downtown LA and the Westside to the South Bay, Pasadena and the San Fernando Valley. Its bar program is ABC licensed with RBS-trained bartenders. The team has worked events at venues across the region, including the Hammer Museum, Greystone Mansion, Union Station, King Gillette Ranch and South Coast Botanic Garden.

The holiday calendar is already filling with corporate and private parties, and the company recommends that companies planning a holiday party reach out now to hold a date. Planners can view both menus and send an inquiry at .

About Fundamental Events

Fundamental Events is a Los Angeles catering and events company founded by Jeffrey Faust and Woogene Lee. Fundamental began in 2011 as a small, high-end restaurant in Westwood Village and launched fundamental catering in 2017. Today the company provides full-service event catering, drop-off catering, production catering for film and TV shoots, bar and beverage service, event staffing and rentals throughout Los Angeles.