Good Income. Real Assets. Still No Path To Making Work Optional.

MENAFN - GetNews) Money Ripples formalizes its Freedom Number Planning Framework in August 2026, giving high-earning professionals a clearer way to find underused money and build toward monthly passive income.

SPRINGVILLE, Utah - October 15, 2026 - Money Ripples, a financial strategy firm based in Springville, Utah, announced the August 2026 expansion of its Freedom Number Planning Framework. The updated process is designed to help high-earning professionals and business owners see where their money is sitting, find capital that may not be doing enough, and build toward monthly passive income.

KEY FACTS

The Freedom Number is the amount of monthly passive income someone needs to make work optional.

The August 2026 expansion gives Money Ripples a more structured way to review where a client's money is sitting and how it may be used to create cash flow. Max ROI Infinite Banking is designed to give clients access to most of their cash value from Day 1, instead of waiting around three years or longer like many traditional whole life policies.

In one example, someone putting $4,000 per month into a properly designed Max ROI policy could have access to at least $235,000 by Year 5. Clients can use withdrawals or policy loans. Money Ripples usually suggests borrowing because the cash value can keep compounding while the borrowed money is used elsewhere.

The interest on a policy loan is paid to the insurance company. The loan is charged simple interest while the cash value can continue receiving compound growth based on the policy terms.

Money Ripples clients often see investment returns around 10% to 12%. For more conservative planning, an 8% to 10% range may be used. Investment returns are never guaranteed.

Life insurance tax treatment depends on how the policy is designed and maintained. Clients should review their individual tax situation with a qualified tax professional.

The Problem Isn't The Work Ethic. It's the Plan That Was Handed.

A high income can help build savings, investments, home equity, and other assets. But having a high net worth does not automatically mean there isn't enough monthly income to stop working.

That is the difference Money Ripples focuses on. Net worth is what is owned. The Freedom Number is the amount of passive income needed each month to cover the desired lifestyle without depending on the paycheck or business income.

Someone can have a great income and strong assets while still needing to work every month. Money Ripples believes the problem is often not how much someone earns, but how their money is set up.

The goal of the Freedom Number Planning Framework is to give clients a clear monthly target and then look at how the money they already have could help them reach it.

What the Freedom Number Planning Framework Does

The process starts with one simple question: how much passive income would be needed each month to make work optional?

That number becomes the target.

Money Ripples then looks at where a client's money is currently sitting. That may include savings, retirement accounts, business cash, home or property equity, and investments. Some of that money may already be growing, but it may not be creating cash flow the client can use today.

The next step is looking at whether some of that capital can be used differently. Depending on the client, that may include Max ROI Infinite Banking, reviewed cash-flow investments, or both.

The goal is not to move money just for the sake of moving it. It is to give each part of the client's money a clearer job and build toward the monthly passive income needed to reach their Freedom Number.

The August 2026 expansion gives Money Ripples a more structured process for working through these steps with clients.

How Max ROI Infinite Banking Actually Works

One of the biggest differences between Max ROI Infinite Banking and a typical whole life policy is how quickly the cash can be used.

Many traditional whole life policies may take around three years or longer before meaningful cash value becomes available. That is the type of policy design Chris Miles teaches against.

Max ROI Infinite Banking is built differently. The goal is to structure the policy so most of the cash value is available from Day 1 instead of making the client wait years to use their own money.

For example, someone putting about $4,000 per month into a properly designed Max ROI policy could have access to at least $235,000 by Year 5. The exact amount depends on age, health, the insurance company, and the policy design. Year 5 is not the first time the money becomes available. The main point is that access begins much earlier.

Clients also have a choice in how they use the cash. They can make a withdrawal or take a policy loan.

Money Ripples usually suggests borrowing because the cash value can remain inside the policy and continue compounding while the borrowed money is being used somewhere else.

There is an important difference in how the interest works. The interest on the policy loan is paid to the insurance company. The client is not paying themselves interest. The loan is charged simple interest, while the cash value inside the policy can continue receiving compound growth based on the policy terms.

Who This Framework Fits

The Freedom Number Planning Framework is designed for professionals and business owners who already have income, savings, assets, or business cash flow but still depend heavily on active income.

It may be a good fit for someone who wants their existing money to create more monthly cash flow and who wants a clearer target for making work optional.

One important point is access. Max ROI Infinite Banking is not designed to lock money away for three years or longer. The goal is to give clients access to most of their cash value from Day 1.

The strategy still needs to fit the client's real financial situation. A policy should be built around an amount the client can realistically fund without creating financial stress. Outside investments also carry risk and should never be treated as guaranteed returns.

Money Ripples reviews each client's situation before deciding what approach makes sense.

About Money Ripples

Money Ripples is a financial strategy firm founded by Chris Miles that helps high-earning professionals and business owners build passive income and work toward making work optional. Its approach includes Freedom Number planning, Max ROI Infinite Banking where appropriate, and reviewed cash-flow investment opportunities.

Money Ripples is based in Springville, Utah, and works with clients across the United States. Learn more at moneyripples.

References and Editor Notes

IRC Section 7702: federal rules for qualifying life insurance contracts.

IRC Section 7702A: rules covering Modified Endowment Contracts and how they may affect taxes on withdrawals and loans.

NAIC Life Insurance Illustration Model Regulation (Model No. 582): standards covering guaranteed and non-guaranteed values shown in life insurance illustrations. Carrier-issued policy illustration: basis for the example showing at least $235,000 in accessible cash value by Year 5 when contributing approximately $4,000 per month. Actual values depend on the client and policy design and are not guaranteed.

Investment returns are not guaranteed..