Gary Bassett: The Warning Signs He Tells Investors Not To Ignore

MENAFN - GetNews) Gary Bassett, Founder and Chairman of HP Capital Partners in Dallas, Texas, names the warning signs he tells investors to watch for before they commit capital to a fund.

Dallas, Texas, USA - October 15, 2026 - Most investors read a fund's returns first and its structure last. Gary Bassett says that order is backward.

"A strong return number tells you what happened," he says. "It does not tell you what could happen next. The structure is where the risk actually lives."

Bassett has spent decades on both sides of that question, from large-cap investment banking at J.P. Morgan and Bank of America to running HP Capital Partners, where he oversees asset allocation and risk parameters for an institutional hedge fund. He has watched investors get excited about a track record and skip the part of the conversation that matters more.

Watching the Manager, Not Just the Market

One warning sign Bassett flags is a manager who cannot explain, in plain terms, why a position is in the portfolio.

"If the answer is a story about the macro environment and nothing about position sizing or exit discipline, that is a gap," he says. "A good manager can tell you why a trade is there, how big it is relative to the fund, and what makes them leave it."

He also watches for turnover in a fund's governance or prime brokerage relationships. Changes there are not automatically bad, he says, but they deserve a direct question rather than a passing mention in a letter to investors.

Liquidity Is the First Thing to Check

Bassett puts liquidity mismatch near the top of his list. A fund that offers investors monthly redemptions but holds positions that take months to unwind is carrying a risk that only shows up under stress.

"On a calm day, nobody notices," he says. "On a bad day, that mismatch is the whole problem. It is worth asking about before you wire money, not after."

He says this is a question investors are often reluctant to ask because it can feel like they are questioning the manager's competence. Bassett disagrees with that instinct.

"Asking about liquidity terms is not an accusation," he says. "It is basic due diligence. Any manager worth backing will answer it without getting defensive."

Concentration Hides Until It Doesn't

A third sign Bassett points to is concentration that is not obvious from the fund's headline allocation.

A portfolio can look diversified across ten names and still be concentrated in one underlying risk, like a single currency bet, a single sector, or a single macro thesis expressed ten different ways. Bassett says this kind of hidden concentration is one of the hardest things for an outside investor to catch without asking directly.

"The question I tell people to ask is simple," he says. "If this one view is wrong, how much of the portfolio does it touch? If the manager has to think hard before answering, that is useful information in itself."

What He Tells Investors to Do Instead

Bassett's advice is not to avoid risk. Hedge fund investing, by design, takes on risk in exchange for the chance at return. His point is that investors should know which risks they are taking on before the fact, not after a drawdown forces the conversation.

"The managers I respect most are the ones who can describe their own risk plainly," he says. "If someone cannot do that, the return history in front of you is not the full picture."

He says the questions above take a manager ten minutes to answer honestly. If they take longer than that, or if the answer changes depending on who is asking, he tells investors to treat that as the warning sign itself.

To read more, visit the website here.

About Gary Bassett

Gary Bassett is the Founder, Chairman, and Managing Partner of HP Capital Partners in Dallas, Texas. He built his background in investment banking at J.P. Morgan and Bank of America, founded the enterprise software company Microbank, and was a founding shareholder of Lamar National Bank. He holds an MBA and a BBA in Finance from Southern Methodist University, where he is a member of the Dallas Hall Society, and he lives in Highland Park, Texas.

Contact:

...