ACC One-Stop Service Center Completes 78,808 Transactions In Q3

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 15 (Petra) -- The One-Stop Service Centre at the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) processed 78,808 transactions during the third quarter of this year, offering businesses, investors and citizens access to a wide range of government services at a single location.

The center brings together several government departments and public institutions at the Chamber's premises, enabling visitors to complete various administrative procedures more conveniently. Participating entities include the Chamber's Labour Directorate, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Lands and Survey, the Income and Sales Tax Department, the Notary Public, the Greater Amman Municipality's Vocational Licensing Unit, the Civil Status and Passports Department, and eFAWATEERcom.

According to a statement issued by the Chamber on Thursday, the center processed 12,843 work permit transactions and 20,500 transactions involving document and power-of-attorney authentication and consular services. The Department of Lands and Survey handled 8,243 transactions, while the Income and Sales Tax Department processed 8,300.

The Notary Public office completed 4,074 transactions involving the issuance and authentication of powers of attorney, guarantees, undertakings and agreements. The Vocational Licensing Unit processed 410 transactions, while the Civil Status and Passports Department handled 7,599 transactions related to the issuance and renewal of official documents. A further 16,839 electronic payment transactions were completed through eFAWATEERcom.

The Chamber said the center provides a practical example of public-private sector cooperation by bringing multiple government services together under one roof. The arrangement helps reduce the time and effort required to complete official procedures, improves service efficiency and supports a more business-friendly environment in the capital.

The Chamber added that it is continuing to enhance the center's services and expand the range of government entities operating there to better meet the needs of businesses, service providers and investors. These efforts are aimed at simplifying administrative procedures and improving the quality of services available to the public.

The Chamber encouraged commercial and service-sector companies, institutions and citizens to make use of the center's services to complete their transactions more efficiently and save time and effort. It also reaffirmed its commitment to further developing the initiative in response to the evolving needs of the business community.

//Petra// WH