Lithuania Moves to Label Russia’s GRU as Terrorist Organization
(MENAFN) Lithuania intends to push for Russia’s military intelligence agency, the GRU, to be classified as a terrorist organization over its alleged role in attacks against civilian infrastructure across Europe, Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said Wednesday.
Budrys explained that investigators and courts must first establish evidence directly linking the agency to the alleged operations before the government proceeds with the designation.
“On that basis, we will seek to have it designated a terrorist organization,” he said.
The proposed measure could also have consequences for individuals connected to the GRU, potentially barring them from accessing Lithuanian companies, banks and financial institutions, as well as entering the country.
“It would mean that anyone who has served in or is associated with the GRU would be considered by us to be supporting or contributing to terrorism,” he said. “Such people would have no place anywhere near our companies, our banks or, ultimately, our territory.”
The Lithuanian foreign minister accused the agency of targeting civilian facilities to create fear among European populations and argued that those responsible should face accountability.
“They are doing nothing other than carrying out acts of terror in Europe, seeking to spread fear in our societies and targeting civilian infrastructure,” he said. “If that is not terrorism, what is?”
Budrys also urged other European Union member states to take action against the GRU during the bloc’s Foreign Affairs Council meeting scheduled to take place in Luxembourg this week.
Budrys explained that investigators and courts must first establish evidence directly linking the agency to the alleged operations before the government proceeds with the designation.
“On that basis, we will seek to have it designated a terrorist organization,” he said.
The proposed measure could also have consequences for individuals connected to the GRU, potentially barring them from accessing Lithuanian companies, banks and financial institutions, as well as entering the country.
“It would mean that anyone who has served in or is associated with the GRU would be considered by us to be supporting or contributing to terrorism,” he said. “Such people would have no place anywhere near our companies, our banks or, ultimately, our territory.”
The Lithuanian foreign minister accused the agency of targeting civilian facilities to create fear among European populations and argued that those responsible should face accountability.
“They are doing nothing other than carrying out acts of terror in Europe, seeking to spread fear in our societies and targeting civilian infrastructure,” he said. “If that is not terrorism, what is?”
Budrys also urged other European Union member states to take action against the GRU during the bloc’s Foreign Affairs Council meeting scheduled to take place in Luxembourg this week.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment