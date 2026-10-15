Four Dead, 20 Injured In School Roof Collapse In Peshawar

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The roof of a private school, Al-Khair School System, collapsed in Peshawar's Deir Colony, killing four students and injuring 20 students and teachers.

Initial reports suggest that more people may be trapped under the rubble.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Ahmed Faizi said rescue teams rushed to the scene immediately after receiving information about the incident and launched relief operations.

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The rescue operation is ongoing to recover people trapped under the rubble and provide medical assistance to the injured.

According to Muhammad Asim, spokesperson for Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, 20 students and teachers have so far been shifted to the hospital, four of whom have died.

Initial reports suggest that more people may still be trapped under the debris, raising fears that the death toll could increase.