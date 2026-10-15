Peshawar BRT Makes Biometric Registration Mandatory For Zu Cards
According to TransPeshawar, the registration process began today, with December 31, 2026, set as the deadline. Unregistered cards will be blocked from January 1, 2027, and will no longer be valid for travel.
Passengers can register their cards at ticket counters at all BRT stations during station operating hours, TransPeshawar said.
Also Read: Four dead, 20 injured in school roof collapse in Peshawar
Passengers must bring their Zu cards and original national identity cards for registration. Cards belonging to children under the age of 18 can be registered using their B-Form or the national identity card of a parent or guardian.
The registration fee has been set at Rs10 per Zu card. Foreign passengers can use the BRT service through the Zu app or by purchasing a single-journey ticket.
TransPeshawar Chief Executive Officer Dr Syed Murtaza Asghar Bukhari urged passengers to complete their card registration before the deadline to avoid disruptions to their travel and long queues in the final days of the registration period.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment