MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the figures were released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a Facebook post.

The Russian army has also reportedly lost 12,414 (+0) tanks, 25,537 (+2) armoured fighting vehicles, 51,233 (+38) artillery systems, 2,216 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,707 (+3) air defence systems, 443 (+0) aircraft, 356 (+0) helicopters, 2,955 (+4) unmanned ground robotic systems, 564,897 (+1,308) operational-tactical UAVs, 5,130 (+4) cruise missiles, 35 (+0) ships and boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 163,324 (+535) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,830 (+2) units of special equipment.

The figures are being updated as information is verified.

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As Ukrinform previously reported, as of 22:00 on October 14, 222 combat engagements had taken place between Ukraine's Defence Forces and Russian troops along the front line.