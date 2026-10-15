Russia Launches Massive Drone Attack On Ukraine: Air Defence Neutralizes 536 Of 580 Targets

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported the information on Telegram.

From 18:00 on Wednesday, October 14, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with two Kh-59 guided air-launched missiles from the Black Sea and 580 attack drones, including Shahed and Gerbera drones, as well as Parodiya-type decoy drones. The drones were launched from the directions of Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Bryansk, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defence Forces.

Major internet outage hits Russia after drone attack on Sberbank data center, media report

According to preliminary data, as of 8 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, air defence forces had shot down or suppressed 536 drones.

Impacts were recorded at 31 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at 11 locations.

As Ukrinform previously reported, according to the Ukrainian Air Force, the interception rate for Russian jet-powered drones has risen to 76%, compared with approximately 60% last month.