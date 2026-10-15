Russian Drones Attack Two Industrial Facilities In Poltava Region
According to the official, "enemy UAV strikes were recorded at two industrial facilities in the Poltava and Myrhorod districts."Read also: Drone attack damages business in Ternopil region, five people injured
As Ukrinform previously reported, 47 people were injured and two killed in a Russian missile attack on Kremenchuk in the Poltava region on October 7.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment