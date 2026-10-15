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Russian Drones Attack Two Industrial Facilities In Poltava Region

Russian Drones Attack Two Industrial Facilities In Poltava Region


Date: 2026-10-15 02:36:27

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Diakivnych, reported the incident on Telegram.

According to the official, "enemy UAV strikes were recorded at two industrial facilities in the Poltava and Myrhorod districts."

Read also: Drone attack damages business in Ternopil region, five people injured

As Ukrinform previously reported, 47 people were injured and two killed in a Russian missile attack on Kremenchuk in the Poltava region on October 7.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS)

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UkrinForm

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