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President Of Turkmenistan Arrives In Azerbaijan On Official Visit

President Of Turkmenistan Arrives In Azerbaijan On Official Visit


Date: 2026-10-15 02:36:24

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On October 15, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan to participate in the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the President of Turkmenistan was welcomed by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and other officials.

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AzerNews

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