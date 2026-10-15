President Of Turkmenistan Arrives In Azerbaijan On Official Visit

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On October 15, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan to participate in the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the President of Turkmenistan was welcomed by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and other officials.