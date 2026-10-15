Cambodian Farmer Makes A Living Offering Brahman Bull For Mating

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Vijian Paramasivam

PHNOM PENH, Oct 15 (NNN) -- Prized crossbred bulls are revitalising Cambodia's cattle industry, helping village farmers earn breeding fees and produce stronger, healthier calves.

For Peng, a traditional Cambodian cattle farmer from the outskirts of Phnom Penh, his bull is the family breadwinner, earning a fee each time a local farmer brings a cow for breeding.

Weighing about 900 kilogrammes, the Brahman-type crossbred bull, with its prominent hump, heavy dewlap, and long drooping ears, has become a sought-after sire among local cattle breeders.

“I charge US$60 (RM249) for one mating session. If the cow does not conceive, the second mating is free.

“Cattle owners from my village bring their cows to my bull because they want strong offspring that can fetch a higher price in the market,” Peng told Bernama through an interpreter.

Peng, who is in his 30s and prefers to be identified by one name, lives in a cramped wooden hut in Prek Bongkong Village, Arey Ksat district, Kandal Province, which serves as both his home and his bull's shelter.

His stud is unique and so is his business. Peng owns a Brahman crossbreed that he purchased for US$3,000 (RM12,000) from another farmer.

The Brahman bulls arrived in Cambodia about two decades ago when the government was pushing to improve the national cattle herd.

The campaign was driven purely by economics - bigger animals meant more meat, better milk yields, and higher market prices.

Hitherto, Cambodia was only known for its yellow cattle or Kor Khmer, a local breed smaller in size and mostly utilised for work and their meat. The Kor Khmer averages 220 to 250 kg at slaughter, while crossbreds reach about 300 kg.

There are about 3.4 million cows and buffaloes in Cambodia.

Brahmans suited the government's strategy. Crossing it with local cows produces bigger calves that can cope with tough Cambodian weather conditions, especially the scorching summer and long rainy season.

Peng and his bull contribute to improving Cambodia's cattle stock by producing larger calves that grow faster and yield more meat than local cattle.

“The cross-breeding helps local cows to produce strong calves. My bull is healthy and can handle 10 sessions in a day.

“Farmers prefer to bring their cows for mating during Buddha Day every month. Sometimes I receive two to three bookings per week and sometimes not at all,” he said, referring to the Buddhist holy day.

Caring for the bull is laborious work for Peng and his family, although it tolerates heat well and is resistant to insects and diseases.

“It consumes about 30 to 40 kg of grass every day and eats three times a day. In addition to grass, we feed corn, sugarcane waste, and rice bran.”

The Brahman crosses are popular among farmers in Kandal and other Mekong provinces, according to a feasibility study conducted by the Asian Development Bank and the Cambodian Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries.

Vibrant cattle farming is vital for Cambodia's growing population of 17 million, with beef demand reaching over 90,000 metric tonnes last year. Cambodian smallholders supply about 95 per cent of the domestic demand, according to the ministry.

--NNN