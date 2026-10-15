Japan Public Warned Of Poisonous Mushrooms Resembling Edible Varieties

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

TOKYO, Oct 15 (NNN-Kyodo) -- Japan's health ministry is warning people heading to the mountains this fall to beware of poisonous mushrooms that closely resemble edible varieties and can cause death, Kyodo News reported.

More than 540 people suffered food poisoning from toxic mushrooms in the 10 years through 2025, with some dying, according to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

Mushroom poisoning occurs every year, mainly in autumn, according to the ministry. Many mushrooms emerge when a hot summer is followed by moderate rainfall and cooler mornings and evenings.

Tsukiyotake, also known as moonlight mushroom or Japanese jack-o'-lantern, is considered the most poisonous mushroom, most easily mistaken for an edible variety. It closely resembles shiitake and oyster mushrooms commonly eaten in Japan.

Eating tsukiyotake can cause symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea about 30 minutes to an hour after ingestion.

Kusaurabenitake, another poisonous mushroom known as wood pinkgill in English, has caused many cases of food poisoning due to its resemblance to edible varieties such as honshimeji and hatakeshimeji mushrooms.

The ministry also warned that eating tengutake or dokutsurutake mushrooms, known as panther cap and destroying angel, respectively, can be fatal.

It urged people not to rely on online images to determine whether mushrooms are safe to eat. If unsure whether a mushroom is edible, they should not pick, eat, sell or give it away.

Anyone who feels unwell after eating mushrooms should seek medical attention immediately, it said.

--NNN-KYODO