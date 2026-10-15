Kremlin Dismisses Media Reports on Ukraine Peace Proposals as Fabrications
(MENAFN) The Kremlin said Wednesday that widespread media coverage of proposals to end the Russia-Ukraine war contains substantial inaccuracies, describing much of the reporting as “fabrication.”
Speaking during a press briefing, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded to reports published earlier in the week claiming that the United States and European countries were developing a joint peace initiative, citing an unnamed American official.
“There is a great deal of noise in the press about all this right now, and much of that noise does not correspond to reality – it is pure fabrication,” Peskov said.
He accused European countries of taking steps to prolong the conflict, which has continued for more than four years, while Washington seeks to bring the fighting to an end.
Peskov said diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the war were being conducted discreetly and would continue behind the scenes. He also cautioned against drawing premature conclusions about a possible shift in the US administration’s position on military assistance to Ukraine.
The Kremlin spokesperson further denied that any internationally agreed meetings on the conflict were currently scheduled. He declined to address media speculation about a possible visit to Russia by FBI Director Cash Patel.
Speaking during a press briefing, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded to reports published earlier in the week claiming that the United States and European countries were developing a joint peace initiative, citing an unnamed American official.
“There is a great deal of noise in the press about all this right now, and much of that noise does not correspond to reality – it is pure fabrication,” Peskov said.
He accused European countries of taking steps to prolong the conflict, which has continued for more than four years, while Washington seeks to bring the fighting to an end.
Peskov said diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the war were being conducted discreetly and would continue behind the scenes. He also cautioned against drawing premature conclusions about a possible shift in the US administration’s position on military assistance to Ukraine.
The Kremlin spokesperson further denied that any internationally agreed meetings on the conflict were currently scheduled. He declined to address media speculation about a possible visit to Russia by FBI Director Cash Patel.
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