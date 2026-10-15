Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Visits Beirut with Diplomatic Delegation
(MENAFN) Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh arrived at Beirut International Airport on Wednesday accompanied by a diplomatic delegation, according to reports.
A delegation from Lebanon’s Amal Movement, led by leadership member Khalil Hamdan, received the Iranian official on behalf of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.
Hezbollah was also represented at the airport, with parliamentarian Ali Mekdad attending on behalf of the group’s leadership, according to reports.
Khatibzadeh’s visit comes amid escalating regional tensions, as Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue despite a US-backed framework agreement that provides for Israel’s gradual withdrawal from Lebanese territory.
Meanwhile, Tehran and Washington remain at odds over maritime navigation through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, where tensions have intensified over control and access.
A delegation from Lebanon’s Amal Movement, led by leadership member Khalil Hamdan, received the Iranian official on behalf of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.
Hezbollah was also represented at the airport, with parliamentarian Ali Mekdad attending on behalf of the group’s leadership, according to reports.
Khatibzadeh’s visit comes amid escalating regional tensions, as Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue despite a US-backed framework agreement that provides for Israel’s gradual withdrawal from Lebanese territory.
Meanwhile, Tehran and Washington remain at odds over maritime navigation through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, where tensions have intensified over control and access.
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