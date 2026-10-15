IDBI Bank Shares Retreat After $5.56 Billion Fairfax Deal As Investors Assess Valuation

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Shares of IDBI Bank fell on October 15 as investors booked profits following the Indian government's approval of a $5.56 billion sale of a controlling stake to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings. The decline came a day after the stock surged on expectations surrounding the long awaited transaction.

IDBI Bank shares dropped 6.6% in morning trading, partially reversing Wednesday's 9% gain. The government has approved the sale of a combined 60.72% stake held by the central government and Life Insurance Corporation of India to a Fairfax subsidiary for ₹528.78 billion, or approximately $5.56 billion.

The transaction represents one of India's largest cross border banking deals and a major milestone in the government's effort to reduce its ownership of commercial enterprises.

A Major Change in Bank Ownership

Fairfax will acquire a 30.48% stake from the government and another 30.24% from LIC at ₹81 per share. Following the transaction, the government is expected to retain 15% of IDBI Bank, while LIC will hold 19%.

The proposed acquisition follows a privatisation process that has been underway for several years. Earlier efforts encountered difficulties over valuation expectations, delaying the transfer of management control.

For Fairfax, the deal expands its presence in India's financial services sector. The investment firm already has exposure to Indian financial businesses, including a controlling interest in CSB Bank. Its acquisition of IDBI Bank would give it access to a substantially larger banking operation with an established branch network and customer base.

Banking Turnaround Supports the Investment Case

IDBI Bank's financial position has improved considerably since it experienced severe asset quality problems earlier in the previous decade.

Government data show that its gross non performing asset ratio declined from 31.78% in September 2018 to 2.32% in March 2026. The improvement reflects a substantial reduction in stressed assets and a stronger financial position than the bank had during its earlier period of distress.

The bank reported a record net profit of ₹9,513 crore in the 2025 to 2026 financial year. Its total business exceeded ₹6.27 lakh crore as of September 30, 2026, representing an increase of 18% from a year earlier.

These figures provide a foundation for the acquisition, but sustaining performance will depend on credit quality, deposit growth, lending demand and the bank's ability to maintain profitability under new ownership.

Regulatory Approval Remains a Key Hurdle

The government approval does not mean the transaction is complete. The proposed sale remains subject to regulatory clearances, including scrutiny by the Reserve Bank of India and other relevant authorities.

Fairfax's existing banking interests also create questions about how its ownership structure will comply with India's banking regulations. The final arrangements will be important for determining the timeline and operational implications of the transaction.

For investors, the ₹81 acquisition price is another point of comparison. IDBI Bank shares had closed at ₹90.44 on Wednesday, above the proposed purchase price, before falling during Thursday's session. The market price reflects investor expectations and trading activity, not a guaranteed outcome for shareholders.

What Investors Should Watch

The immediate focus will be on regulatory progress, the eventual transfer of management control and Fairfax's plans for the bank. Investors will also monitor whether the new ownership can improve operational efficiency while maintaining the gains achieved in asset quality.

For India's banking sector, the transaction could signal renewed momentum in financial sector privatisation and foreign investment. Its longer term significance will depend on how effectively the change in ownership translates into stronger services, sustainable growth and returns for shareholders.