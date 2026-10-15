Salman Khan Rules Out Biopic: 'My Life Will Go To My Grave'

Khan made the remarks during the opening episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 9, where actress Karisma Kapoor asked him which filmmaker he would choose to direct a film based on his life.

During the rapid-fire segment, Kapoor offered four choices: Kabir Khan, David Dhawan, Sooraj Barjatya and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Salman discussed how each director might approach different aspects of his life before making clear that he would not approve a biopic.

“Depending, if you want to make a comedy on my life, then David Dhawan,” he said, adding that Bhansali would be suited to a tragic love story, while Barjatya could direct a romantic story. He associated Kabir Khan with an action-oriented love story.

“But a biopic of my life will never be made. My life will go to my grave,” Salman said.

The actor also discussed his approach to relationships and why he prefers not to speak publicly about his dating life. Referring to an earlier appearance on the show, when he had described himself as a virgin, Salman said he had used the remark to avoid discussing private matters.

He explained that publicly identifying someone as a romantic partner could be inappropriate when the relationship's future remained uncertain. He said he preferred to keep such matters away from public discussion.

Salman also indicated that he had no immediate plans to retire from films. He is expected to appear in Maatrubhumi, scheduled for release later this year, and in filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally's upcoming project SVC63, which also features Nayanthara.

His comments on Koffee With Karan 9 offered a glimpse into his views on fame and privacy, while making clear that he does not intend to turn his personal life into a biographical film.