Influential Women Features Stephanie F. Carmody: Publicist, Curator, And Podcast Host With A New Voice On Reinvention

GLASTONBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Through Second Act Sessions and Her Growing Work as a Writer and Speaker, She Inspires Women to Embrace the Belief That It's Never Too Late to Begin AgainGlastonbury, Connecticut - Stephanie F. Carmody is a publicist, event curator, content creator, and storyteller with more than 25 years of experience in brand and celebrity public relations across New York, Boston, and Los Angeles. Today, she is the host of Second Act Sessions, a biweekly podcast ranked among the top 10% of podcasts globally by Listen Notes. Dedicated to helping women navigate midlife and the many transitions that come with it, the podcast features honest, unfiltered conversations about faith, relationships, divorce, healing, health, identity, and reinvention. Through her podcast, social media presence, and growing work as an influencer, Stephanie is building a platform that encourages women to rediscover their purpose, embrace change, and recognize that it's never too late to begin again. She is also expanding her reach through a memoir in development and speaking opportunities focused on midlife, faith, and personal transformation.Over the course of her career, Stephanie has led multimillion-dollar public relations and marketing campaigns for Fortune 500 companies and globally recognized brands, while working alongside some of the most prominent names in entertainment and media, including Martha Stewart, John Legend, Giada De Laurentiis, and Kevin Hart. Her experience spans high-profile brand partnerships, national product launches, major experiential marketing campaigns, and large-scale events, including the Country Music Association Awards, People's Choice Awards, and Daytime Emmys. Throughout her career, she has combined strategic brand storytelling with the ability to create meaningful connections between companies, celebrities, and consumers. Through her boutique event planning company, Très Chic Events, she continues to work as a freelance PR and event consultant. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Marist University.Stephanie's own second act began following the end of an emotionally abusive marriage and the challenges of rebuilding her life after divorce. What initially felt like an ending became an opportunity for healing, personal growth, and rediscovery. Through self-reflection and a renewed relationship with God, she began redefining what she wanted her life to look like and discovered that starting over in midlife could open doors she never imagined.“One of the biggest lessons I've learned is that you don't have to have your entire life figured out to begin again,” says Stephanie.“So many women reach midlife thinking they're running out of time, when in reality, they still have so much life ahead of them. You don't need to know exactly what's next. You just need to be willing to take the first step.”That perspective helped inspire Second Act Sessions, where Stephanie brings together personal stories, expert insights, and candid conversations about the challenges and opportunities women encounter in midlife. Her goal is to create a space where women feel seen, heard, and encouraged while challenging the idea that their most meaningful years are behind them.“I think so many women get caught up in where they thought they'd be by a certain age,” Stephanie explains.“Maybe the marriage didn't work out, the career changed, or life simply looks nothing like they imagined. But you can't keep measuring your future against a plan that no longer exists. At some point, you have to stop looking at what didn't happen and start asking yourself, 'What's still possible?'”Stephanie encourages women navigating midlife transitions to release the expectations and timelines they once held, recognize that their life experience is an asset rather than a limitation, and take intentional steps toward what comes next. She believes reinvention doesn't always require a dramatic life change. Sometimes it begins with a shift in perspective, a willingness to try something new, or the courage to move forward without knowing exactly where the path will lead.Her own journey reflects that philosophy. After more than two decades in public relations and event planning, Stephanie taught herself an entirely new industry to launch and grow her podcast. The experience reinforced her belief that women are never too old to learn something new, pursue a passion, or redefine what success and fulfillment look like.Faith, family, and service remain central to Stephanie's life and work. Her renewed Christian faith has become a guiding foundation in her second act, shaping how she approaches uncertainty, personal growth, and the future.“My faith has taught me that just because life doesn't turn out the way I planned doesn't mean God doesn't have a plan,” Stephanie shares.“I don't have to know every step that's ahead of me. I just have to trust Him, keep showing up, and be willing to walk through the doors He opens.”As she continues to expand her platform, Stephanie is working on a memoir exploring her personal journey through marriage, divorce, healing, faith, and reinvention, while pursuing opportunities to share her message through speaking engagements and media appearances.Through Second Act Sessions and her growing work as a writer and speaker, Stephanie is helping reshape the conversation around midlife, grounded in one simple belief: It's never too late to begin again. Her message is one of hope, courage, and possibility: the life you imagined may look different from the life you're living, but that doesn't mean your best chapters are behind you.Learn More about Stephanie Figura Carmody:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Second Act Sessions,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women Features Stephanie F. Carmody: Publicist, Curator, And Podcast Host With A New Voice On Reinvention News Provided By Influential Women October 15, 2026, 06:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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