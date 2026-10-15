EU Releases Billions to Ukraine for Drones, Missiles, Air Defense
(MENAFN) The European Commission has transferred €2.86 billion ($3.2 billion) to Ukraine to finance drones, missile supplies, air defense equipment and other pressing military requirements as attacks on the country continue.
The funding was released through the defense component of the European Union’s €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan, according to an official statement.
The financial assistance will help Ukraine acquire a range of military equipment, including drones, air defense systems, missiles, radar technology, electronic warfare equipment and ammunition.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the importance of continued European assistance as Russia maintains its military campaign.
"As Russia stalls on the frontlines, it continues to escalate its aerial attacks - cruelly targeting Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure. Europe's steadfast support matters more than ever to help Ukraine protect its skies and save lives," she said.
The EU’s loan package for 2026–2027 allocates €60 billion for defense needs and another €30 billion to support Ukraine’s budget.
According to the Commission, €28.3 billion was scheduled for release during 2026 to expand Ukraine’s defense manufacturing capabilities. Additional payments under the military funding component are expected in the coming weeks.
The Commission also reported that Ukraine had €29.64 billion in financial assistance remaining for the rest of 2026.
Of this total, €25.24 billion is available through the Ukraine Support Loan, comprising €12.54 billion for strengthening domestic defense production and €12.7 billion in budgetary assistance.
The funding was released through the defense component of the European Union’s €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan, according to an official statement.
The financial assistance will help Ukraine acquire a range of military equipment, including drones, air defense systems, missiles, radar technology, electronic warfare equipment and ammunition.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the importance of continued European assistance as Russia maintains its military campaign.
"As Russia stalls on the frontlines, it continues to escalate its aerial attacks - cruelly targeting Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure. Europe's steadfast support matters more than ever to help Ukraine protect its skies and save lives," she said.
The EU’s loan package for 2026–2027 allocates €60 billion for defense needs and another €30 billion to support Ukraine’s budget.
According to the Commission, €28.3 billion was scheduled for release during 2026 to expand Ukraine’s defense manufacturing capabilities. Additional payments under the military funding component are expected in the coming weeks.
The Commission also reported that Ukraine had €29.64 billion in financial assistance remaining for the rest of 2026.
Of this total, €25.24 billion is available through the Ukraine Support Loan, comprising €12.54 billion for strengthening domestic defense production and €12.7 billion in budgetary assistance.
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