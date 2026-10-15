Hypoport SE: Solid Operating Performance In A Declining Overall Market
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Hypoport SE
/ Key word(s): Market Report
Hypoport SE: Solid operating performance in a declining overall market
15.10.2026 / 07:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Operational key figures Q1-Q3 2026 Hypoport SE: Solid operating performance in a declining overall market
* All figures on the volume of financial products processed (mortgage finance, building finance ('Bausparen') and personal loans) are stated before cancellations and, Consequently, cannot be compared directly with the revenue figures shown, which exclude subsequent cancellations. Neither the revenue nor the earnings generated by Hypoport can be directly extrapolated from the transaction figures given above.
About Hypoport SE
Hypoport SE is headquartered in Lübeck (Germany) and is the parent company of the Hypoport Group. The Group is a network of technology companies for the credit, housing and insurance industries with a workforce of more than 2,000 employees. It is structured in three operating segments: Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms, Insurance Platforms and Financing Platforms.
The Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment operates Europace, which is an online B2B lending marketplace and the largest German platform offering mortgage finance. A fully integrated system links approximately 800 partners – banks, building finance associations, insurers and financial product distributors. Besides Europace, the joint ventures Finmas (Savings Banks Finance Group), Genopace (Cooperative Financial Network), Starpool (Deutsche Bank) and Baufinex (Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall) support the growth of the credit marketplace in various target groups. Dr. Klein, the largest franchise system for non-captive mortgage finance advice for consumers, is also assigned to this segment. Moreover, the Qualitypool brokerage pool, the FIO property sales platform for bank-affiliated estate agents and the Value AG property valuation platform are a key part of the value chain for homebuyers.
The Financing Platforms segment comprises all technology and advisory companies in the Hypoport Group that cover finance products other than mortgage finance. It has a particular focus on finance for the housing industry (Dr. Klein Wowi and FIO Finance), corporate finance (REM Capital) and personal loans (Europace).
In the Insurance Platforms segment, Smart Insur provides a web-based B2B platform for insurance products with variable pricing for private individuals and small businesses, supported by the Qualitypool brokerage pool and the underwriter Sia. The segment also includes ePension, a platform for occupational insurance products, and Corify, a platform for the tendering and management of industrial insurance policies.
The shares of Hypoport SE are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the SDAX or MDAX indices since 2015.
Contact:
Jan H. Pahl
Tel: +49 (0)30 42086 1942
Hypoport SE
Heidestrasse 8
10557 Berlin. Germany
2026 / 2027 financial calendar:
9 November 2026: Q3 results 2026
15 March 2027: results FY 2026 (preliminary)
30 March 2027: results FY 2026 (final)
10 May 2027: Q1 results 2027
9 August 2027: Q2 results 2027
8 November 2027: Q3 results 2027
15.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hypoport SE
|Heidestraße 8
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4930420861942
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE0005493365
|WKN:
|549336
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200GNIFXXP6KRYQ46
|EQS News ID:
|2416024
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2416024 15.10.2026 CET/CEST
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