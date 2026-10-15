BIOTECH AUSTRIA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

BIOTECH SUMMIT AUSTRIA Highlights Growing Momentum Across Austria's Biotech Sector

15.10.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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BIOTECH SUMMIT AUSTRIA Highlights Growing Momentum

Across Austria's Biotech Sector Innsbruck, Austria – October 15, 2026. The fourth BIOTECH SUMMIT AUSTRIA brought together leading voices from research, industry, startups, investment and policy in Innsbruck this week. Jointly organized by BIOTECH AUSTRIA, Human Styria and Standortagentur Tirol, the summit serves as a national meeting point for Austria's biotech sector with growing international participation and this year drew more than 250 participants from 12 countries. Held under the motto“Start up, Scale up, Step up!”, the program reflected the journey from scientific discovery and company creation through financing and organizational growth to international expansion and long-term impact. Across the two-day agenda, keynotes, panel discussions, workshops and startup pitches explored the opportunities, challenges and next steps for Austria's biotech community as it continues to grow and connect internationally. Peter Llewellyn-Davies, President of BIOTECH AUSTRIA, commented:“Austria has a strong scientific foundation, but one decisive question is how we translate that strength into companies that can grow and compete internationally. This year's summit brought together researchers, entrepreneurs, investors and policymakers who all play a role in making that transition possible. The discussions demonstrated the growing ambition of the Austrian biotech sector as well as the importance of continued collaboration to unlock its full potential. My thanks go to our speakers, participants, sponsors and co-hosts for making Innsbruck such a productive meeting point for the sector.” The keynote program featured former STADA AG CEO Claudio Albrecht, who explored how geopolitical shifts, technological innovation, changing healthcare systems and new business models could shape the pharmaceutical industry through 2035. Karl Nehammer, Vice President of the EIB and former Federal Chancellor of Austria, addressed the conditions needed for European biotech innovators to grow and compete globally. Olympic sailing champion Lukas Mähr drew on his experience to explore resilience and teamwork, while Stefan Haubner, Founding Partner at APEX Ventures, considered whether European venture capital needs a model of its own. Further sessions addressed topics such as venture financing, global IP strategy, AI in biotech investment and Austrian biotech strategy and policy. The program concluded with a fireside chat between BioNTech founder and investor Christoph Huber and Peter Llewellyn-Davies, reflecting on experiences and lessons from building successful biotech ventures. Anton Mattle, Governor of Tyrol, commented:“Biotechnology is an important driver of innovation and future economic development. Events such as the BIOTECH SUMMIT AUSTRIA showcase Tyrol's strengths in life sciences and create valuable connections between science, business and policy. They also contribute to strengthening Austria's international visibility and support the exchange of ideas and partnerships that help innovative companies grow.” Networking and partnering remained a central element of the summit. Dedicated 1:1 meetings and social events gave participants from across the biotech value chain opportunities to establish new relationships, deepen existing connections and explore future potential collaborations beyond the conference sessions. Marcus Hofer, CEO of Standortagentur Tirol and local host of the summit, and Lejla Pock, CEO of Human Styria, added:“Bringing the summit to different regions allows us to showcase their individual strengths while fostering exchange and collaboration across Austria's biotech community and beyond. Innsbruck provided an excellent setting for discussions, new connections and future partnerships. We look forward to building on this momentum when the summit moves to Graz in 2027.” The fourth BIOTECH SUMMIT AUSTRIA concluded with a closing reception and a handover to the next host location: The discussions in Innsbruck reflected a sector that is gaining momentum, strengthening international connections and working together to translate scientific excellence into lasting economic and societal impact. The fifth BIOTECH SUMMIT AUSTRIA will take place in Graz on 21-22 October 2027. For further information and to revisit highlights of the fourth BIOTECH SUMMIT AUSTRIA, please visit the BIOTECH SUMMIT AUSTRIA website. For post-event inquiries and additional information, please contact: BIOTECH AUSTRIA

Christine Llewellyn-Davies

Head of Operations

+43 670 6030601

Email: ... Human Styria

Lejla Pock

CEO

Eva Bucht

PR & Marketing

+43 699 188 99 708

Email: ... Standortagentur Tirol

Marcus Hofer

CEO Standortagentur Tirol

Albert Bloch

Communication & Press

+43 676 843 101-270

Email: ... Media Contact MC Services AG

Dr. Cora Kaiser, Dr. Johanna Kobler

+49 89 210 228 0

Email: ... About BIOTECH AUSTRIA Since December 2020, BIOTECH AUSTRIA has been the voice of the Austrian biotech industry, enabling and connecting a non-governmental ecosystem so that businesses can start, grow and deliver world-changing innovation. Life Sciences are a key industry in Austria, and biotechnology is one of the fastest-developing sectors with high growth dynamics and international competitiveness. BIOTECH AUSTRIA is constantly expanding its network with new members and supporters in order to gather even more expertise under one roof. BIOTECH AUSTRIA represents over 100 biotech and life science companies, from start-ups to big pharma, academic institutions, research institutes, organisations and service providers to the sector. More information can be found at or on LinkedIn. About Human Styria Human Styria GmbH (HTS) is a cluster organization founded in 2004 with a focus on Life Sciences. It operates in three strategic priority areas: Medical Technology, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology, and Health & Sustainability. Additionally, HTS is actively involved in cross-cutting topics such as Start-Ups, Digitalization, and Qualification. The cluster sees itself as a bridge-builder between research, development, and industry, aiming to create synergies, enable innovations, forge new partnerships, and enhance the national and international visibility of the region. Companies within the cluster community benefit from exclusive service offerings related to Contact Management, Business Development, Internationalization, Networking, Events, Communication, and Knowledge Transfer. Within the environment of the Styrian Life Science Cluster, there are 150 companies with 40,000 employees generating a turnover of 5 billion euros. Approximately one-third of this can be attributed to the Pharma/Biotech sector. More information can be found at . About Standortagentur Tirol / Health Hub Tirol Tirol is a strong life sciences location. Successful companies and outstanding universities ensure a high research output, over 11,000 jobs and an industry turnover of almost 3 billion euros per year. Almost 100 innovative companies, institutions and universities are networked in the Cluster Life Sciences Tirol, which is based at the Standortagentur Tirol. In addition, the state of Tirol invests in a location development program for life sciences via Lebensraum Tirol Holding, which is implemented by Standortagentur Tirol and its subsidiaries. This program aims to drive innovation in the fields of medical technology, digital health, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. Tirol is to be positioned as a top European life sciences region by 2030. One pillar of the program is the Health Hub Tirol, which works closely with the Cluster Life Sciences Tirol and Startup to provide (lab) space and a wide range of startup services. More information can be found at and . 15.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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