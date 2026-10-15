CID's Shivaji Satam Recalls Nana Patekar Secretly Coming To His Rescue After Wife's Cancer Diagnosis During 'Ghulam-E-Mustafa' Shoot

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Veteran Shivaji Satam recalled how late actor Nana Patekar stood by him during one of the most difficult phases of his life.

The actor recalled the time when his wife was diagnosed with cancer while he was shooting for the 1997 film 'Ghulam-E-Musthafa'.

Speaking at a prayer meeting held in memory of Nana Patekar in Mumbai on Wednesday, Shivaji shared how the veteran actor noticed his distress, encouraged him to open up and ensured that the film's shooting schedule was adjusted to allow him to visit his wife in the hospital.

Recalling the incident, Shivaji said he was extremely worried after learning about his wife's diagnosis and felt he would not be able to continue shooting.

Shivaji recalled that Nana spoke to the film's director, Partho Ghosh, who immediately accommodated his circumstances by allowing him to report to the sets at noon and leave by 8 pm.

Recalling the incident, Shivaji said,“My wife was diagnosed with cancer, and at the same time, I was shooting for a film. I was extremely tense, and Nana noticed that something was wrong. He asked me what had happened, and I told him that I would not be able to shoot. He insisted that I tell him what was going on. When I finally opened up to him, he said, 'You keep quiet and wait for a day.'

He added,“Partho Ghosh was the director of the film, which also featured Aruna Irani, Nana and me. Nana spoke to Partho and informed the filmmakers that, from the very next day, I would need to go to the hospital every morning and evening. Partho immediately accommodated my situation and told me to come at 12 noon and leave by 8 PM.”

He added,“Nana never spoke about this gesture to anyone. He also informed Aruna Irani about my wife's cancer diagnosis and the difficulties we were going through. Everyone on the team took such good care of both my wife and me during that difficult time.”

The actor further said,“I have so many memories of him doing things like this. He would quietly help people without letting anyone know. There are many more stories like these about him.”

Shivaji also recalled the lighter moments he shared with Nana, remembering how the actor would greet him warmly whenever they met and tease him about his fitness.

“Whenever I met him, he would hug me tightly and flaunt his biceps, saying that I had become lazy and that my biceps had become very loose. I have so many memories of him. Even though we did not speak often, I have some very strong memories of him. But I would like to end my recollection of him with this particular incident.”

For the uninitiated, the two actors shared screen space in 'Ghulam-E-Musthafa', the crime drama directed by Partho Ghosh, which was released on October 31, 1997.

The film starred Nana Patekar as Ghulam-E-Musthafa, an underworld enforcer, while Shivaji portrayed Dayanand Dixit, a family man whose household becomes connected to the gangster's world.

Aruna Irani played Bhagyalaxmi Dixit, Dayanand's wife, while Raveena Tandon essayed Kavita, Mustafa's love interest and wife.

The film's music, composed by Rajesh Roshan with lyrics by Anand Bakshi, also contributed to its appeal. The song 'Tera Gham Mera Gham' stands out among its memorable tracks, featuring the voices of Hariharan and Kavita Krishnamurthy.

For the uninitiated, Nana Patekar passed away on October 8, 2026, at the age of 75. The prayer meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday saw stalwart actors like Rohini Hattangadi, Varsha Usgaonkar, Shivaji Satham amongst others.

–IANS

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