Bengaluru: Attibele Chemical Factory Explosion Leaves Three Tamil Nadu Workers Critically Injured

A series of powerful explosions rocked Lake Chemicals Private Limited in Ichangur village near Attibele, in Anekal taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru, early on Wednesday morning, triggering panic among local residents. Three young workers sustained severe burn injuries in the incident and were rushed to a nearby private hospital for emergency treatment. The force of the explosion shattered window panes in several nearby houses and buildings, raising concerns among residents about industrial safety in the area.

Three Tamil Nadu Workers Suffer Severe Burn Injuries

The three injured workers are from Tamil Nadu. They reportedly sustained severe burns to their faces and hands due to the intense heat generated by the explosion. Rescue teams rushed them to a nearby private hospital, where they are receiving emergency medical treatment.

Previous Explosion Raises Safety Concerns

The incident has sparked anger among local residents, who claim that a similar explosion occurred at the same factory in the past. Villagers have raised concerns about the factory's safety standards and alleged that the management has failed to implement adequate safety measures despite the previous incident.

Police Launch Investigation Into Explosion

Officers from the Attibele police station rushed to the scene after receiving information about the incident. Fire and emergency services personnel also arrived promptly and brought the fire under control.

The exact cause of the explosion remains unknown. The Attibele police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Lake Chemicals Manufactures Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Lake Chemicals Private Limited is a chemical manufacturing company that produces pharmaceutical chemicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). According to the information provided, the company exports its products to more than 65 countries worldwide.