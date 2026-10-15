Colombia Establishes Embassy in West Jerusalem Despite Global Opposition
(MENAFN) Colombia inaugurated its embassy in West Jerusalem on Wednesday, becoming the 10th country to establish a diplomatic mission in the contested city despite longstanding international opposition to recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
The ceremony brought together Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, Colombian Foreign Minister Omar Bula Escobar and West Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, according to official reports. Lion confirmed that Colombia had joined nine other countries in moving its embassy to the city.
The diplomatic move follows the restoration of relations between Colombia and Israel in August 2026. The two countries had severed diplomatic ties in May 2024 under Colombia’s previous administration.
Jerusalem remains one of the most contentious issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with competing claims over the city’s status and sovereignty.
Israel considers Jerusalem its capital in its entirety, while Palestinians seek East Jerusalem, which Israel occupied in 1967, as the capital of a future Palestinian state. This position is consistent with longstanding international consensus and relevant United Nations resolutions.
Israel formally annexed East Jerusalem in 1980, a decision that has not received international recognition.
That same year, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 478, rejecting Israeli measures intended to change Jerusalem’s character and status. The resolution also called on countries maintaining diplomatic missions in the city to withdraw them.
The ceremony brought together Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, Colombian Foreign Minister Omar Bula Escobar and West Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, according to official reports. Lion confirmed that Colombia had joined nine other countries in moving its embassy to the city.
The diplomatic move follows the restoration of relations between Colombia and Israel in August 2026. The two countries had severed diplomatic ties in May 2024 under Colombia’s previous administration.
Jerusalem remains one of the most contentious issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with competing claims over the city’s status and sovereignty.
Israel considers Jerusalem its capital in its entirety, while Palestinians seek East Jerusalem, which Israel occupied in 1967, as the capital of a future Palestinian state. This position is consistent with longstanding international consensus and relevant United Nations resolutions.
Israel formally annexed East Jerusalem in 1980, a decision that has not received international recognition.
That same year, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 478, rejecting Israeli measures intended to change Jerusalem’s character and status. The resolution also called on countries maintaining diplomatic missions in the city to withdraw them.
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