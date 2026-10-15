Washington Warns Kyiv Over Strikes on Russian Oil Facilities—Zelenskyy
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Washington warned Kyiv that intelligence cooperation could be suspended if Ukrainian forces continued long-range attacks on Russian oil infrastructure, according to media reports.
In an interview published late Tuesday, Zelenskyy criticized the Trump administration’s decision to ease sanctions on Russian diesel, arguing that the move would not reduce fuel prices. He also rejected claims that Ukraine was responsible for the increase in diesel costs.
“Mostly people in the world know why their prices on any kind of energy, including diesel, raised up, why they increased. Because of Hormuz. Yes. Because of blocking the Strait of Hormuz,” Zelenskyy said.
The Ukrainian leader also revealed that he learned about US President Donald Trump’s announcement of an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine over the weekend “through social (media),” rather than through direct communication.
Zelenskyy defended Ukraine’s continued attacks on Russian energy and logistics infrastructure, saying the operations are intended to undermine Moscow’s capacity to sustain its war effort. He stressed that although Kyiv wants to bring the conflict to an end, it would not stop targeting such facilities unless Russia ceased its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
He further argued that Russian President Vladimir Putin only “understands force,” maintaining that Washington’s temporary relaxation of restrictions on Russian diesel would have little effect on domestic fuel prices because the available supply would be insufficient to influence the market.
In an interview published late Tuesday, Zelenskyy criticized the Trump administration’s decision to ease sanctions on Russian diesel, arguing that the move would not reduce fuel prices. He also rejected claims that Ukraine was responsible for the increase in diesel costs.
“Mostly people in the world know why their prices on any kind of energy, including diesel, raised up, why they increased. Because of Hormuz. Yes. Because of blocking the Strait of Hormuz,” Zelenskyy said.
The Ukrainian leader also revealed that he learned about US President Donald Trump’s announcement of an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine over the weekend “through social (media),” rather than through direct communication.
Zelenskyy defended Ukraine’s continued attacks on Russian energy and logistics infrastructure, saying the operations are intended to undermine Moscow’s capacity to sustain its war effort. He stressed that although Kyiv wants to bring the conflict to an end, it would not stop targeting such facilities unless Russia ceased its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
He further argued that Russian President Vladimir Putin only “understands force,” maintaining that Washington’s temporary relaxation of restrictions on Russian diesel would have little effect on domestic fuel prices because the available supply would be insufficient to influence the market.
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