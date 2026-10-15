NATO Chief Confirms US-Ukraine Intelligence Sharing Continues
(MENAFN) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Wednesday that intelligence cooperation between Washington and Kyiv remains in place, pointing to statements made by US President Donald Trump.
Speaking at a joint press conference with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal in Tallinn, Rutte said Trump had explicitly confirmed that intelligence sharing between the two countries was ongoing.
“I think the president was very clear yesterday when he had a short moment with the media leaving the White House for a campaign event, when he said intelligence sharing has not stopped,” Rutte said.
His comments followed a question about whether he had discussed the matter with Trump after reports emerged that SpaceX had reduced Starlink internet speeds for users in Ukraine.
Rutte also stressed the need for NATO members to strengthen their assistance to Ukraine as colder weather approaches and Russian military operations continue.
“With winter coming, and with Russia’s aggression unrelenting, allies need to do more, especially in support of air defense,” he said, adding that Moscow’s actions would not diminish the alliance’s determination to support Kyiv.
“(Russian President Vladimir) Putin is trying to weaken our resolve and stop our support for Ukraine, but Russia is failing. It is failing on the battlefield in Ukraine, and we will not be intimidated,” Rutte said, characterizing Russia’s alleged hybrid operations as evidence of “weakness.”
The NATO chief added that the alliance had prepared for potential Russian hybrid and cyber threats and had measures available to respond, although some actions would remain undisclosed.
Speaking at a joint press conference with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal in Tallinn, Rutte said Trump had explicitly confirmed that intelligence sharing between the two countries was ongoing.
“I think the president was very clear yesterday when he had a short moment with the media leaving the White House for a campaign event, when he said intelligence sharing has not stopped,” Rutte said.
His comments followed a question about whether he had discussed the matter with Trump after reports emerged that SpaceX had reduced Starlink internet speeds for users in Ukraine.
Rutte also stressed the need for NATO members to strengthen their assistance to Ukraine as colder weather approaches and Russian military operations continue.
“With winter coming, and with Russia’s aggression unrelenting, allies need to do more, especially in support of air defense,” he said, adding that Moscow’s actions would not diminish the alliance’s determination to support Kyiv.
“(Russian President Vladimir) Putin is trying to weaken our resolve and stop our support for Ukraine, but Russia is failing. It is failing on the battlefield in Ukraine, and we will not be intimidated,” Rutte said, characterizing Russia’s alleged hybrid operations as evidence of “weakness.”
The NATO chief added that the alliance had prepared for potential Russian hybrid and cyber threats and had measures available to respond, although some actions would remain undisclosed.
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