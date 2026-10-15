EU Seeks to Delay Methane Rules as Energy Costs Rise
(MENAFN) The European Commission has proposed postponing the enforcement of selected requirements under the EU Methane Regulation by one year, seeking to reduce financial pressure on European industries amid rising energy prices.
The proposed changes would defer monitoring, reporting and verification obligations for companies importing natural gas, oil and coal. They would also postpone methane-intensity reporting requirements affecting both fossil fuel importers and producers within the European Union, according to official reports.
The Commission linked the proposal to mounting pressure on international energy markets caused by the conflict in the Middle East, which has contributed to higher prices and raised concerns about the availability of oil and gas.
"This is driving up energy prices and may cause reduced availability of gas and oil, hampering the EU's competitiveness and security of supply," the statement said.
Under the proposed adjustment, the additional year would give businesses and national authorities more time to prepare for compliance while helping prevent further strain on the security of fossil fuel imports.
The amendment will now be presented to the European Parliament and the European Council for review and approval.
The proposed changes would defer monitoring, reporting and verification obligations for companies importing natural gas, oil and coal. They would also postpone methane-intensity reporting requirements affecting both fossil fuel importers and producers within the European Union, according to official reports.
The Commission linked the proposal to mounting pressure on international energy markets caused by the conflict in the Middle East, which has contributed to higher prices and raised concerns about the availability of oil and gas.
"This is driving up energy prices and may cause reduced availability of gas and oil, hampering the EU's competitiveness and security of supply," the statement said.
Under the proposed adjustment, the additional year would give businesses and national authorities more time to prepare for compliance while helping prevent further strain on the security of fossil fuel imports.
The amendment will now be presented to the European Parliament and the European Council for review and approval.
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