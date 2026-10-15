Iraq Pledges to Prevent Attacks on Saudi Arabia from Its Territory
(MENAFN) Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi assured Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday that Baghdad would not permit Iraqi territory to be used as a launchpad for attacks against Saudi Arabia or other countries in the region, according to official reports.
During their meeting in Riyadh, al-Zaidi reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to maintaining friendly relations with neighboring states and respecting the sovereignty of Iraq and other countries.
The visit marked al-Zaidi’s first trip to Saudi Arabia since assuming office in May.
The Iraqi leader also denounced the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, along with other assaults that cause civilian casualties or damage civilian infrastructure. He warned that such incidents endanger regional security and undermine stability.
The discussions covered the latest regional developments and potential ways for both countries to coordinate their efforts to strengthen security and stability across the Middle East.
The two officials also examined bilateral relations and opportunities to deepen cooperation, particularly in security coordination to address shared regional challenges.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reiterated Riyadh’s support for the Iraqi government’s efforts to encourage dialogue and advance regional stability, according to reports.
During their meeting in Riyadh, al-Zaidi reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to maintaining friendly relations with neighboring states and respecting the sovereignty of Iraq and other countries.
The visit marked al-Zaidi’s first trip to Saudi Arabia since assuming office in May.
The Iraqi leader also denounced the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, along with other assaults that cause civilian casualties or damage civilian infrastructure. He warned that such incidents endanger regional security and undermine stability.
The discussions covered the latest regional developments and potential ways for both countries to coordinate their efforts to strengthen security and stability across the Middle East.
The two officials also examined bilateral relations and opportunities to deepen cooperation, particularly in security coordination to address shared regional challenges.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reiterated Riyadh’s support for the Iraqi government’s efforts to encourage dialogue and advance regional stability, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment