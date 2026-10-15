Student Blockades Keep Nearly Two Hundred French High Schools Closed
(MENAFN) Student-led blockades continued at schools across France on Wednesday, with nearly 200 high schools expected to remain shut as authorities prepared to discuss possible changes to the country’s university admissions system.
Education Minister Edouard Geffray said that “96% of high schools are open,” while three-quarters of France’s departments had reported no disruptions. His remarks came one day after the fifth round of nationwide student demonstrations.
In Paris, blockades persisted at several institutions, including Voltaire, Helene-Boucher and the Balzac school complex. The administration at Balzac suspended face-to-face lessons, citing difficulties accessing the premises and concerns over safety.
Geffray announced that Higher Education Minister Philippe Baptiste would present recommendations for improving Parcoursup, France’s university admissions platform, to the prime minister before the end of October.
The education minister indicated that the government was willing to consider “to adjustments, possibly substantial ones,” while questioning what alternative could replace the existing system if it were scrapped.
He also pointed out that fewer than 20% of the 90,000 submissions received through a government platform established to gather student complaints focused on Parcoursup.
However, Geffray rejected the prospect of making immediate revisions to the baccalaureate, France’s national secondary-school leaving examination.
“I’m not going to change the baccalaureate six months before a presidential election; we need to stop constantly reforming,” he said.
Education Minister Edouard Geffray said that “96% of high schools are open,” while three-quarters of France’s departments had reported no disruptions. His remarks came one day after the fifth round of nationwide student demonstrations.
In Paris, blockades persisted at several institutions, including Voltaire, Helene-Boucher and the Balzac school complex. The administration at Balzac suspended face-to-face lessons, citing difficulties accessing the premises and concerns over safety.
Geffray announced that Higher Education Minister Philippe Baptiste would present recommendations for improving Parcoursup, France’s university admissions platform, to the prime minister before the end of October.
The education minister indicated that the government was willing to consider “to adjustments, possibly substantial ones,” while questioning what alternative could replace the existing system if it were scrapped.
He also pointed out that fewer than 20% of the 90,000 submissions received through a government platform established to gather student complaints focused on Parcoursup.
However, Geffray rejected the prospect of making immediate revisions to the baccalaureate, France’s national secondary-school leaving examination.
“I’m not going to change the baccalaureate six months before a presidential election; we need to stop constantly reforming,” he said.
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