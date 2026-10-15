New Russian, Ukrainian Strikes Kill Civilians as Both Sides Exchange Blame
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine traded accusations on Wednesday following a series of overnight and daytime attacks that left at least 10 people dead in Ukraine and one person killed in Russia’s Saratov region.
In Kyiv, three people were reported dead after Russian shelling, while emergency crews continued response and clearance operations across three districts, according to the city’s military administration.
Firefighters extinguished a blaze that broke out after a strike hit a residential high-rise in the Desnianskyi district. Rescue teams also evacuated 16 residents from the building.
“Twenty-one people were injured, including one child. Emergency rescue operations are ongoing,” the administration said. It added that an attack on a non-residential structure in the Holosiivskyi district killed one person and wounded another.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko separately reported that a “massive” ballistic missile attack had struck energy infrastructure in the capital and the surrounding region, triggering power cuts across the city.
In the northeastern Kharkiv region, five people were injured in the city of Derhachi when a drone struck a garage facility at a civilian business, Ukraine’s emergency services reported.
Further casualties were reported later in the day in Lutsk, a city in the northwestern Volyn region. Acting regional governor Roman Romaniuk said six people were killed and 10 others injured after debris from drones fell onto a wholesale warehouse.
In Kyiv, three people were reported dead after Russian shelling, while emergency crews continued response and clearance operations across three districts, according to the city’s military administration.
Firefighters extinguished a blaze that broke out after a strike hit a residential high-rise in the Desnianskyi district. Rescue teams also evacuated 16 residents from the building.
“Twenty-one people were injured, including one child. Emergency rescue operations are ongoing,” the administration said. It added that an attack on a non-residential structure in the Holosiivskyi district killed one person and wounded another.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko separately reported that a “massive” ballistic missile attack had struck energy infrastructure in the capital and the surrounding region, triggering power cuts across the city.
In the northeastern Kharkiv region, five people were injured in the city of Derhachi when a drone struck a garage facility at a civilian business, Ukraine’s emergency services reported.
Further casualties were reported later in the day in Lutsk, a city in the northwestern Volyn region. Acting regional governor Roman Romaniuk said six people were killed and 10 others injured after debris from drones fell onto a wholesale warehouse.
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