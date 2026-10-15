Drone Strike Injures Fishermen Off Southern Iran
(MENAFN) Three fishermen sustained injuries on Wednesday after an unidentified drone struck their fishing vessel off the southern Iranian coast, according to local authorities.
The Hormozgan provincial administration reported that the incident occurred near the coastal area of Sirik, where the boat came under attack.
Authorities confirmed that three people were wounded in the strike, while the origin of the drone remains unknown.
The injured fishermen were subsequently transported to shore aboard a small boat, provincial officials said.
The Hormozgan provincial administration reported that the incident occurred near the coastal area of Sirik, where the boat came under attack.
Authorities confirmed that three people were wounded in the strike, while the origin of the drone remains unknown.
The injured fishermen were subsequently transported to shore aboard a small boat, provincial officials said.
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