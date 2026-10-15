Azerbaijan, China Discuss Economic Ties, Security, Middle Corridor (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and China have discussed expanding cooperation in trade, investment, energy, transport and logistics, as well as the Middle Corridor's role in strengthening regional and interregional connectivity.

This was reflected in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan published on its X account.

The issues were discussed at a meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan. The meeting took place as part of Wang Yi's visit to Azerbaijan to attend the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), held under Azerbaijan's chairmanship.

The ministers emphasized that the high-level dialogue, mutual trust, and friendship between our nations serve as the main driving force for our relations.

"The sides highly commended the rapid development of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2025. It was emphasized that the landmark agreements reached during the State Visit of the President of Azerbaijan to China provide a robust foundation for expanding ties as the two nations approach the 35th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2027," the post reads.

Ministers discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation in trade and economic relations, investment, energy, transport, logistics, and connectivity, highlighting Azerbaijan's role as a key link between Asia and Europe and the growing importance of the Middle Corridor in strengthening regional and interregional connectivity.

The sides reaffirmed their commitment to mutual support within the UN, CICA, and other international platforms.

The ministers also exchanged views on the broader regional security situation and recent developments, emphasizing the importance of sustained dialogue, diplomatic engagement, and multilateral cooperation in addressing existing challenges.

In addition, Jeyhun Bayramov informed his counterpart about the peace process with Armenia and Azerbaijan's post-conflict and rehabilitation efforts in the liberated territories.