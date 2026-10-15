Houthis Warns to Continue Targeting Saudi Airports, Oil Sites
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Houthi movement has warned that it will continue launching attacks against airports and oil infrastructure across Saudi Arabia in the coming days, following its claims of carrying out similar operations.
Yahya Saree, the group’s military spokesperson, said the Houthis had conducted an operation against several locations, including Aramco facilities in Dhahran in the Eastern Province, an Aramco refinery in Riyadh, and King Khalid International Airport, according to reports.
Saree warned that additional operations targeting Saudi airports and petroleum facilities would follow, cautioning that the kingdom could face “severe consequences.”
He also urged international shipping companies and employees working at the affected airports and facilities to “stay away” from those locations, which he described as “legitimate targets” for the group.
The threat came as the Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen announced that it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis toward Riyadh on Wednesday.
Emergency warnings were activated in the Saudi capital and the neighboring Al-Kharj governorate before Civil Defense officials confirmed that the immediate threat had ended.
Residents reported hearing four explosions in Riyadh following the alerts.
Meanwhile, Saudi authorities said four people were injured and 15 homes suffered minor damage on Tuesday after debris from two intercepted cruise missiles fell in the capital.
Yahya Saree, the group’s military spokesperson, said the Houthis had conducted an operation against several locations, including Aramco facilities in Dhahran in the Eastern Province, an Aramco refinery in Riyadh, and King Khalid International Airport, according to reports.
Saree warned that additional operations targeting Saudi airports and petroleum facilities would follow, cautioning that the kingdom could face “severe consequences.”
He also urged international shipping companies and employees working at the affected airports and facilities to “stay away” from those locations, which he described as “legitimate targets” for the group.
The threat came as the Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen announced that it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis toward Riyadh on Wednesday.
Emergency warnings were activated in the Saudi capital and the neighboring Al-Kharj governorate before Civil Defense officials confirmed that the immediate threat had ended.
Residents reported hearing four explosions in Riyadh following the alerts.
Meanwhile, Saudi authorities said four people were injured and 15 homes suffered minor damage on Tuesday after debris from two intercepted cruise missiles fell in the capital.
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