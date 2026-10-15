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Azerbaijan, Czech Republic Discuss Economic, Transport Cooperation (PHOTO)


Date: 2026-10-15 02:16:25

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic have discussed opportunities to expand economic cooperation.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, following the meeting between Deputy Minister Samad Bashirli and Czech Transport Minister Ivan Bednárik.

According to the Ministry, the meeting focused on strengthening the economic partnership between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic and expanding cooperation in transport and logistics.

The parties discussed ways to promote the participation of the business communities of both countries in projects of mutual interest.

Will be updated





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Trend News Agency

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