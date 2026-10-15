Changan Automobile Accelerates Its“Vast Ocean” Plan: From The Paris Motor Show To“Firmly Rooted, Growing Together” In MEA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARIS, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondial de l'Auto 2026, Changan Automobile showcased the multi-powertrain line-up of its three brands – CHANGAN NEVO, CHANGAN DEEPAL and AVATR – under the theme“Firmly Rooted, Growing Together” presenting its global product portfolio and technology roadmap. Highlights include the European debut of CHANGAN NEVO Q05 and the world premiere of the AVATR CONCEPT T09, demonstrating Changan's continued commitment to global collaborative R&D and product innovation. For the Middle East & Africa (MEA) market, Changan's global product and technology resources will provide solid support for regional product deployment and localised development.







Rooted Locally, Growing Globally: Changan MEA Strategic Positioning

Changan's development in the Middle East and Africa is closely aligned with the localisation philosophy at the heart of its global strategy, as the company continues to advance its transition from“product exporting” to“brand localisation.”

Through global collaborative R&D and regional adaptation, Changan is committed to responding to customer needs across different markets, continuously improving its products, channels and services, and driving long-term development together with local partners.

At the 2026 Changan Global Partner Conference, Changan Automobile announced its Vast Ocean Plan 2.0, its 2030 Global Strategy and its“1+4+4+5” strategic framework, setting targets of 1.5 million overseas vehicle sales and a top-10 ranking among the world's automakers by 2030. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) is designated as one of the five priority strategic regions and an integral part of Changan's global development footprint.







Beyond Exporting, Growing Together: Localisation Milestones in MEA

Changan entered the MEA market in 1994 and has since been deeply rooted in the region. In 2026, the localised footprint expanded further, with continued development across products, channels and services.

To date, Changan's cumulative sales in MEA have surpassed 500,000 units. Its sales network covers core GCC markets including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, as well as African markets such as South Africa, Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria. Changan MEA's dealer network spans more than 40 countries and regions.

Mr. Xiao, General Manager of Changan Automobile Middle East and Africa Business Unit, said:“Demand for high-quality, intelligent vehicles is growing rapidly across the MEA market. Changan will continue to deepen its localisation strategy and initiatives, refine its regional product and service portfolio, and honour its long-term commitment to serving customers.”

Global Synergy, Regional Progress: A Leap in Product and Technology Deployment

At Mondial de l'Auto 2026, Changan Automobile showcased a global product matrix spanning multiple brands and powertrains, underscoring its sustained investment in R&D, design and technological innovation. For MEA, Changan will efficiently align global product resources with regional product planning based on local customer needs and market conditions, while continuing to advance localised adaptation and the application of relevant technologies.

At the technology level, Changan brings its BlueCore Ultra Hybrid technology, covering HEV, PHEV and REEV to meet the diverse powertrain needs of regional customers, delivering low costs, energetic performance and a quiet driving experience. This technology system will serve as a core technology backbone for Changan MEA regional product line-up, empowering the all-new UNI-S HEV and EADO PLUS HEV, both scheduled for launch in Q4 2026, and will extend to future models across the Changan MEA line-up.

In terms of its regional line-up, Changan will continue to enrich its product portfolio. Models including the CHANGAN NEVO Q05, NEVO Q06, NEVO A06 and the DEEPAL S07 PHEV and S05 PHEV are scheduled to roll out progressively across the region, further refining the product line-up across market segments. Supported by global product resources and technology innovation, Changan aims to better meet the diverse mobility needs of local consumers. In response to the different climate conditions, road environment and driving scenarios across countries and regions, Changan will continue to advance product localisation, ensuring precise alignment between global R&D outcomes and regional customer needs.







Long-Term Commitment: Shaping the Future Together in MEA

From the banks of the Seine to the vast lands of the Middle East and Africa, Changan is working hand in hand with global and local partners to elevate its brand and build customer trust.

Leveraging its“global R&D, regional adaptation” synergy, Changan will continue to deepen its localisation in MEA, efficiently connecting global resources with the region's future mobility needs and ensuring that Changan's latest technological outcomes continue to benefit customers across MEA.

regional markets, including China, and is expanding its presence to 149 countries and regions.

Contact information:

Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd.

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