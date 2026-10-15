Pre-Orders Open October 15: BATMAN VS CLAYFACE Statue

Ultimate Premium Masterline Batman (Comics) BATMAN VS CLAYFACE

Front

LED Illumination

Swappable Parts

Bonus Parts

Prime 1 Studio announces a new statue: BATMAN VS CLAYFACE. Pre-orders October 15, 2026 (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Prime 1 Studio is pleased to announce the start of pre-orders for the Ultimate Premium Masterline "Batman VS Clayface," based on the variant cover artwork by Jim Lee for "Batman – One Bad Day: Clayface."The 1/4 scale statue reimagines Jim Lee's variant cover as a complete full-body composition of Batman and Clayface, measuring over 80 cm tall. Clayface is sculpted to convey the flowing forms of mud, with paintwork designed to reproduce a wet surface appearance. LED illumination is incorporated into his eyes and mouth. Batman features detailed sculpting and paintwork across his expression and costume, while the themed base includes elements such as a Batarang embedded in the muddy ground.The DX Version includes additional display parts for both characters: a swappable shouting head and Head Stand for Batman, and swappable left hands for Clayface featuring spike and hammer forms.The Bonus Version also includes a swappable Batman head equipped with a rebreather.Product Name:Ultimate Premium Masterline Batman (Comics) BATMAN VS CLAYFACE DX Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $2,499Edition Size: 350Arrival Date: June 2028Scale: 1/4H: 83 cm W: 63 cm D: 60 cm (Clayface Left Hand: Grabbing)H: 87 cm W: 63 cm D: 61 cm (Clayface Left Hand: Spike)H: 89 cm W: 63 cm D: 60 cm (Clayface Left Hand: Hammer)Weight: Approx. 50.1 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Batman Themed Base・Batman- Two (2) Swappable Heads (Clenched Teeth, Shouting)- One (1) Head Stand- One (1) Swappable Head (Oxygen Mask) [BONUS PART]- One (1) Head Stand [BONUS PART]・Clayface- Three (3) Swappable Left Hands (Grabbing, Spike, Hammer)- LED Illumination (Eyes, Mouth)LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:BATMAN and all related characters and elements © & TM DC Comics and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: TM & © WBEI. (s26)For more details, visit our online store.About Prime 1 StudioPrime 1 Studio Co., Ltd., which will celebrate its 15th anniversary on March 30, 2027, creates and sells products that showcase the appeal of character-based content. Its lineup includes "PRIME 1 STATUE," a series of high-end character statues, as well as figures, merchandise, and other collectibles.Address: 6-36-2 Asakusa, Taito-ku, Tokyo, JapanRepresentative: Rie MatsumotoOfficial Website:

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Pre-Orders Open October 15: BATMAN VS CLAYFACE Statue News Provided By Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd October 15, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Retail



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